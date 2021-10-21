LNA Health Careers received a variance from the Manchester zoning board to operate its trade school out of a historic building on Market Street.
Owner Kerri Dutton said she plans to relocate in order to consolidate several rented spaces downtown. The space will be used to train, nursing assistants and phlebotomists, she told the zoning board last week.
“The hospitals and nursing homes really do need us. We are in a crisis right now,” she told the board. “They need the workers.”
The building at 70 Market St. has been vacant for about two years and last housed Market Street Settlement Group. Up to 100 people worked out of the building, according to Dutton. The school anticipates between 24 and 32 students in the building at a time.
The building is next to Strange Brew Tavern.
The zoning board voted 4-1 to approve a variance to allow the school to operate in the R-3 zoning area, which allows housing and residential focused businesses. The business now needs planning board approval.
Most of the training takes place at hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, Dutton said.
Dutton plans to update the building and maintain its historic feel.
The school graduates between 400 and 550 students a year. Classes typically run three to six weeks.
Board chairman Robert Breault said the school won’t impact parking in the area, which is near a municipal lot.
Dutton said Southern New Hampshire University and University of New Hampshire operate nearby.
“I feel like I will be able to help the neighborhood by keeping the building up-to-date and renovated,” Dutton said.
Sara Casassa, a language arts teacher at Barnard School in South Hampton, was named New Hampshire’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during a surprise visit on Tuesday by representatives from the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee.