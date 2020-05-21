The Nutfield Cooperative School in Derry celebrated 50 years of teaching preschool children Wednesday with a car parade involving the Derry Fire Department, local volunteers and retired school leaders.
Fire trucks led the parade, which included nearly 40 cars. Students and alumni got a chance to see familiar former teachers, one of the school’s founders, Nancy Murdoch, retired director Kathy Gallagher, who led the school for 42 years, and local storyteller Papa Joe Gaudet.
The parade started at 4 p.m. at Don Ball Park and finished at the school, which rents space in the modern buildings of the First Parish Church on East Derry Road.
Nutfield School board member Paul Lindemann said they originally planned a much larger celebration, including an adult alumni reunion at 603 Brewery in Londonderry and more festivities for the kids, but had to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
Lindemann said the school has a fundraiser campaign running through the summer. The goal is to encourage community members to pledge $100 for each of the 50 candles on a birthday cake. They can also opt to give $50 for half a candle or $25 for a flame.
He said the school holds a special place in the hearts of families and provides children with creative play and play-based learning.
“It’s the kind of place that kids and parents really love. It’s more than a school, it’s kind of a family community,” Lindemann said.
Current school director Christeen Murray said the school has a reputation for being a place where children learn how to have fun in the classroom while building lasting friendships.
“I think in our world now more than ever, teaching children how to be kind to one another and value each other’s opinions, how to resolve conflicts, how to really love the outdoors, is something that we can all learn from,” Murray said.
The cooperative model means parents have much more hands-on involvement, including helping in the classroom on a rotating basis.
“It’s really a fantastic bridge between home experience and school experience,” Murray said.
When the school was founded in 1970, cooperative preschools and kindergartens were growing in popularity.
Since then, kindergarten has grown into more of a standard part of public education, which has reduced the demand for it in private schools. Nutfield Cooperative School previously had a kindergarten, but ended its kindergarten programming about five or six years ago, Lindemann said.
While other cooperative preschools have disappeared over the years, Nutfield is still going strong, Murray said. That’s partly because people form lasting connections through the school, and former students who went there are now parents and enrolling their young kids.
“People are meeting their best friends at 3 (years old) and continue to be best friends with them 40 years later,” she said.
Now, Murray said the school has two preschool classes. The 3-year-old class has a maximum of 15 students and the 4-year-old class has a maximum of 18, based on state standards, she said.
The school has been using remote learning since March 23 and officials are working with the state to determine next steps for the fall.