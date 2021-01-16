I ’m a COVID-19 testing technician.
I’m the scary form with a face shield and blue gown who comes up to your car and sticks things up your nose and down your throat.
I’m one of the people who handles your snot and saliva and keeps my fingers crossed that you’re not positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
I’m your friendly neighborhood COVID tester, and I’m here to tell you that, as a frontline worker, I’m as confused as you are.
I was hired and trained at school by the University of New Hampshire. I tested faculty, staff and some commuter students once a week.
At the school, we performed the PCR tests, which, yes, requires going up your nose — yes, both nostrils.
I’m going up to near the bridge of your nose, about five seconds on one side and five seconds on the other.
It shouldn’t hurt. It might tickle a little, maybe feel like water up your nose. It might make you sneeze — but please, not on me. If I make your eyes water, don’t take it personally.
(Disclosure: I did take a small pleasure in swabbing professors I’ve had in the past.)
My training was fast and simple. I was fit-tested for an N95 medical mask. The supervisor told me to take a swab and push it up her nose until I felt resistance, then wiggle it around in there for five seconds.
If I made her cry, I did it right. I watched a couple peers do the test and jumped right in.
Staff, faculty and students would drive or walk up. We would take their information and print their labels, set up their kits and — at first — pin them underneath windshield wipers.
As the semester progressed, we simply handed the kits off to whoever was on swabbing rotation. They would go out to the cars, confirm names and birth dates, and swab.
The best part wasn’t crying professors or people’s weird faces or violent sneezes. It was the dogs. If one of us saw a dog along for the ride, we would all get excited.
When I could, I would call dibs on the dog cars.
Somebody said a cat came through once, but I missed it.
Since moving from drive-thru testing to the clinics, I’ve seen five dogs.
The workers were laid back. None of us was particularly fearful of contracting the virus. We had our face shields and gowns, changed our gloves frequently and weren’t around any high-risk family members.
We often got breakfast and lunch, scarfing it down between rotations in turns.
A lot of us did homework at the registration tables when it was slow. At the walk-up table, some people watched Netflix.
At the clinics, I am asked when people should expect the result of a PCR test. It could range from 24 hours to five days. We send those tests out to a different lab, so it depends on them.
Early on at school, I wasn’t asked this much, but at the clinics I regularly get the question: “Which test is more accurate?”
The answer is the PCR test, which looks for genetic information from the virus itself and multiplies it.
This test is often done on people whose workplace requires testing or people who are asymptomatic. It can be done in conjunction with a rapid test, called a reflex test. We swab you for both the rapid test and the PCR test. If the rapid test comes back negative, we send out the PCR. If it’s positive, we get rid of the PCR sample. I don’t know why.
The rapid test wasn’t something I learned to do until we left campus and I started working in the clinic.
This test doesn’t go anywhere crazy — just inside your nostril — and no brain folds get poked.
We perform this test in-house with SoFia machines. It can be for just SARS-CoV-2, or it can test for SARS and two common influenza strains — A and B.
This test looks for antibodies against COVID and/or the flu and runs for about 15 minutes. The clinic itself then calls you with the results.
At first, we only had to report positive cases to the state. Now, both positive and negatives must be reported. We don’t know why.
We try to avoid administering the less-reliable oral test. I’ve had people open their mouths when I tell them I’m about to swab, and I’ve had to tell them, yes indeed, I’m going up your nose.
Even if your child is kicking and screaming bloody murder, it’s better to just get the nose swab out of the way. If the results of an oral test come back inconclusive you’re going to have to come back.
As a frontline health care worker, I recently got the first dose of the vaccine.
Many people have not been feeling any ill effects until after the second dose, but one of the testing techs said she felt sick two days after getting the first dose. A friend said her father just felt exhausted after getting the second.
I wish I could say I was surprised when I heard that some of my colleagues were not planning on getting the vaccine, but they are concerned it has not gone through the review and vetting vaccines usually receive.
One thing we can be sure of, despite the fact that side effects may seem like COVID symptoms, the vaccine cannot give you COVID-19.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based off mRNA — genetic information that provides the immune system with enough information to develop defenses, but not enough information that the cells start producing the virus.
Finally, masks:
Yes, I still wear one. I hope you do, too.
Wear it over your nose and mouth, keep your hands off it, bend the metal piece to the shape of your nose and ignore it.
The sooner we all wear masks, the sooner this all goes away.
About the author
Jennifer Barbuto, 20, of Bedford, is a senior in the Honors College at the University of New Hampshire majoring in genetics with a minor in Italian studies.
She began working as a COVID-19 tester in the school’s drive-thru testing operation last fall and has since moved to the UNH-ConvenientMD clinics, where she will work through the spring semester.
Barbuto’s research interests are genetic diseases and the connection between genetics and human psychology. After graduation, she plans to go into cytogenetics and work at a hospital, pharmacy or genetic testing company, like Ancestry or 23andMe.
This spring, she will assist in a research project on ovarian cancer cells at UNH. She is among the first members of the Italian American Culture Club and is a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta, a health preprofessional honor society.
She hopes to write a novel someday.