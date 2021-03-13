First in line at Friday’s vaccination clinic for Manchester school workers was Ruth Howard, who runs food service for 12 schools in the city and headed the effort to distribute meals during remote learning.
Howard has been a rock for the schools since the pandemic arrived in Manchester last March, said assistant superintendent Jennifer Gillis.
“Any glitches, Ruth is the one to call,” she said. “There are days you’re just tired, and Ruth is there smiling.”
“Not just me,” Howard said. “A whole army above me and behind me, keeping me going.”
With thousands of educators and school workers like Howard receiving COVID-19 vaccines at clinics around the state this weekend, hope for a return to full-time, in-person instruction is growing.
Major barriers remain — notably, the state recommendation of three to six feet of distance between students in classrooms, an impossibility for bigger classes. But teachers getting vaccinated this weekend said they felt New Hampshire is taking a key step toward learning-as-usual after a year of remote, hybrid and socially distanced school.
Melissa Valence, a math teacher at Manchester’s Southside Middle School, said Friday’s vaccination clinic at Memorial High School was a sign the city and the state are on the right track toward beating COVID-19 and getting students back to in-person learning.
“It’s really, really hard to get the students to engage for more than 30 seconds,” Valence said of remote learning. Students are far more engaged when they’re in the classroom, she said.
“I’m eager to get everybody off remote and back to the building,” she said. “Normal” might not happen this school year, Valence said, but she has high hopes for next fall.
“I just want them all back,” said Theresa Duval, a first-grade teacher at Manchester’s Gossler Park Elementary, as she waited Friday for her first shot.
To keep the students six feet apart, Duval said, it’s not possible to have all 18 of her students in the room at once. Right now, she said, she has 12 first graders in the classroom and tries to keep the attention of another six at home.
But new rules approved by Manchester’s school board last week could mean students in school four days a week by May 3, once teachers get their second doses and have a few days for immunity to kick in.
She can’t wait for the day when she doesn’t have to be on her guard for children to keep their masks on and stay distanced, to not think twice about hugging a crying child.
Making sure teachers are protected from the virus is critical to get back to normal, Duval said. Sure, you can open schools without vaccinating teachers, Duval said. Keeping the schools open has proven difficult.
“If we go down, the whole class goes,” Duval said.
When a teacher or one of her family members is exposed to the virus and has to quarantine for 10 days, that often means an entire class has to switch to remote learning, because it has been so difficult to find substitute teachers this year. Few schools — district, charter or private, fully in-person or hybrid — have been spared spells of remote learning because of staff quarantines and substitute shortages.
Duval said she hopes state health officials will soon update guidance to shorten or eliminate quarantines for people who have been vaccinated, to allow vaccinated teachers to stay in the classroom even if they are in contact with a COVID case.
“I think the back-and-forth had been the hardest, the changing routines,” said Margaret Fuller, a paraprofessional educator at Green Acres Elementary in Manchester. Fuller, who has been working in-person with a student with special needs this year, is happy to be finally getting the vaccine.
“I’m excited to have that protection, have that barrier, to know that’s there,” she said.
The rush to vaccinate
Behind the scenes, school and health officials have worked at breakneck speed to organize the clinics and vaccinate thousands of educators over the weekend.
School districts and regional public health networks took just over a week to pull together vaccination clinics for thousands of teachers this weekend, after Gov. Chris Sununu gave the go-ahead o March 4 to start vaccinating teachers.
“This week has been very hectic,” said Keith Irwin, who headed up the Dover clinic as division chief of Emergency Medical Services at the Dover Fire Department.
After teachers in Manchester, Dover, Salem, Hudson got shots Friday, Portsmouth teachers were vaccinated Saturday. Derry teachers start getting shots on Sunday.
By Monday morning, according to a Department of Safety vaccination clinic schedule, more than 4,000 teachers will have been vaccinated.
Teacher vaccinations are speeding along now, but a few Manchester teachers said they were still peeved Sununu prioritized ski patrol — a group of about 500 first responders who work in the state’s ski areas — ahead of New Hampshire’s 50,000 educators and childcare workers in the vaccination queue, echoing a spat between the governor and teachers’ unions earlier this year.
New Hampshire was one of only two states that did not include educators in its 1B vaccination group — and the state of Utah put teachers in group 1A, alongside health care workers and long-term care residents. Sununu and state health officials said their priority has been on vaccinating those most at-risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19, arguing teachers are not at greater risk than people over 65 and those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.
School vaccination clinics will ramp up around the state this week, with teachers in Bedford, Goffstown, Hooksett, Exeter and Rochester set to get vaccines Monday.
Nashua expects vaccination clinics for its teachers within a week, said district spokeswoman Stacy Hynes, and “teachers are doing cartwheels in the halls.”