'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Island research brings Manchester students' futures into focus

Finley Morrison felt unsure about the future just a few weeks ago.
Little did the Manchester Memorial High School senior know, the answers she needed were about two hours east — and roughly six miles offshore on Appledore Island.
“Living in Manchester, I felt that I was kind of limited in my choice of colleges,” said Morrison. “Learning that there’s something like this two hours away from my house was mind-opening, and I realize I have a lot more choices and opportunities than I thought I did.”
Morrison, 14 other Manchester high school seniors and two Queen City teachers took part last week in what’s being billed as a “once in a life-time opportunity” by school officials — five days and four nights at the Shoals Marine Laboratory on Appledore Island. Students selected to take part in the program earned .5 elective credits in Marine Environmental Science toward graduation.
The program was offered free of charge to the Manchester students and teachers thanks to University of New Hampshire alumnus and board member Morgan Rutman and his wife, Tara.
“The idea of starting a high school program for kids who probably wouldn’t have an opportunity to do something like this really appealed to us,” said Morgan Rutman. “We’re blessed. We live on the Seacoast, we see the ocean every day…I get it that’s not the norm. This is a pilot, but if we can figure out a way to do this for 15-30 students a year, over 5-10 years, we’re going to change many, many lives by giving them opportunities they might never have access to otherwise.”
After speaking with fellow UNH board member and former Manchester mayor Bob Baines, the Rutmans offered to cover the $33,000 price tag for the pilot program.
“You have a lot of underserved students in Manchester, and in schools across the state,” said Baines. “I’ve always been a believer in that all students can learn at a very high level if provided the right opportunities and the right way of delivering instruction — project-based, hands-on, minds-on learning. This program has been going on for a long time and it costs a lot of money, so the kids that usually go out there, their parents have a lot of money. Morgan’s idea was to get kids out there that are underserved and would not have this opportunity unless it’s provided.”
Tuition covers room and board for 15 students, two teachers, and two scientists who work and live on the island in dorm-style housing for the week.
Program participants explored the “diversity of coastal marine habitats and ecosystems and the tools scientists use to study them,” with an emphasis on topics related to human impacts and environmental health, according to literature provided.
The goals for Manchester students in the program include providing students with real-life experiences in the fields of marine science and sustainable engineering; exposing and engaging students in data collecting and research; and exploring an island habitat and connecting with the natural world.
Last Thursday, Baines and the Rutmans accompanied a group that included UNH President Jim Dean; Mike Decelle, Dean of UNH Manchester; representatives from the Bean Foundation and the NH Charitable Foundation; Mayor Joyce Craig; school officials from Manchester and the university system; and two journalists on a trip to Appledore Island aboard the John M. Kingsbury research ship to speak with students and teachers about their experiences.
Cassie Thomas, a science teacher from Memorial High School, became visibly emotional describing her time at Shoals.
“It’s probably one of the most profound experiences I’ve had since I was in school myself,” said Thomas, who has been teaching for 20 years. “This is going to stay with me, and it’s completely revived my way of thinking what’s accessible for students.”
“I would say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said MaryKate Hartwell, a science teacher from West.
Sadie Mae Helena Jackson, a senior at West, said she enjoyed the hands-on learning opportunities “instead of just learning about them in a textbook.”
“I was nervous and worried I wouldn’t know what to do but it exceeded my expectations,” said Jackson. “Getting that hands-on connection is everything.”
Evalyn Davis, a senior at Memorial, said she loved being so close to the ocean.
“It’s not like the ‘fishy’ ocean smell, it’s more like an ocean breeze,” said Davis. “Everything here is hands on — I can recite everything we’ve done, the history off the island, all my lab results. The stress of summer work and going into senior year and figuring out college stuff is really overwhelming, but just being here…I haven’t thought about that stuff once. It’s so calming.”
Juhi Khadka, also a senior at Memorial, was impressed with the importance placed on sustainability — especially the impact humans can have on animals and the environment.
“Cod here used to be 150 pounds, but due to overfishing they’re only about 10-inches long on average,” Juhi said. “Can you imagine a cod bigger than me?”
Shoals Marine Lab director Jennifer Seavey said the hands-on learning students and teachers experience on Appledore is unlike anything many of them have ever been a part of.
“Students really need this right now,” said Seavey. “The economy needs students like these.
Our ability to address big, worldwide challenges like climate change requires that we have everyone at the table.”
Mayor Craig said she looks forward to students and teachers bringing what they’ve learned back to Manchester schools, particularly discussions on sustainability.
“One idea we’ve talked about is composting,” said Craig. “We’ve talked about doing it in the schools, but we really need the students to participate. If we have a group that’s going to lead that effort, that’s something that we can really do.”
Program participants are asked to comply with rules of sustainability, including using composting toilets, limiting showers and sorting and recycling leftover food after meals.
Rutman said next steps include getting feedback about the program from students and teachers, before exploring a possible three-year commitment for two classes per year at Shoals.
“That would give us four years of data, and show is it really impactful, can it really change lives,” said Rutman.
“Hopefully we can engage the broader Manchester community, and bring in stakeholders who see the benefit of this, so maybe we can find some way to permanently fund it and make it something students can look forward to.”