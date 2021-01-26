The Dover school board was presented with a plan Monday night to cut 40 teaching positions.
Administrators also proposed cutting 13 paraeducators, three clerical workers and five nonunion employees so the district’s budget could come in under the city’s tax cap.
The Dover School District has approximately 4,200 students and 600 employees. There are three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, which is home to a regional career technical center.
Business Administrator Michael Limanni district officials are looking at a $7,667,333 deficit for next fiscal year.
Limanni told the school board there was a $4.5 million increase in wages and benefits for union members. Part of this was a 5.5 percent increase in district health insurance.
“You had to look at teaching,” Limanni said when talking about personnel cuts. “This is the hardest part to talk about, and we have talked to our staff about it.”
Limanni said administrators are not ready to discuss which positions might be impacted. The proposed staff reductions would save the district over $3 million, according to a slide presented.
To make up the rest of the deficit, capital improvement plans may be put off. Curriculum and professional development could be delayed.
Special education and athletics may also be affected, according to a slide presented to the school board.
Superintendent William Harbron said he was planning to meet with leadership for the district’s three unions on Tuesday to discuss what can be done and if some of those jobs can be saved.
“Our hope is, if we can work with the unions, and we can somehow reclaim about $2 million, this will help,” Harbron said. “There’s a lot of work to be done to get to that tax cap.”
The concept of federal stimulus money came up during the meeting. Harbron said even though the city expects about $3.5 million in this wave, that money cannot be used for salaries. Harbron said officials at the New Hampshire Department of Education are looking at guidelines on how the money should be distributed and used.
If the municipal budget exceeds the tax cap in Dover, it can still be approved by the city council. For passage, it requires a two-thirds vote.