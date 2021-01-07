New Hampshire schools are set to receive millions in one-time aid from the new COVID-19 relief bill signed into law last week, but leaders of the state’s largest school districts warn the pandemic’s effects on school funding formulas could persist through next school year.
The state Department of Education announced Thursday that New Hampshire will get more than $156 million with the new stimulus package for public schools, both districts and charter.
The use of those funds will be limited to “preventing, preparing for, and responding to COVID-19,” according to the state Department of Education.
School leaders in New Hampshire’s two largest districts say the costs of reopening schools and buying equipment to keep students safe are not their biggest budget worries.
“For the most part, we’ve been covered well with COVID needs,” said Manchester superintendent John Goldhardt.
He had hoped the new stimulus bill would not require the money to be used for expenses related to COVID-19.
“If it’s all just for COVID-related (expenses), it doesn’t address all of the needs,” he said last week.
Even if everyone is vaccinated and the coronavirus is vanquished by September, school districts are still facing unusually large funding challenges for the 2021-22 school year, said Goldhardt and Dan Donovan, chief operating officer of the Nashua schools.
“For the next few weeks, we still have available some of the CARES Act funding. In the short term, Nashua is going to be fine,” Donovan said. “The larger concern is next school year.”
Enrollment dip crimps funding
Unless the Legislature takes action to amend the funding formula, nearly every school district will face cuts to their “adequacy aid,” the funds the state gives to schools, distributed based on student population.
The state gives adequacy aid to school districts based on how many students there are in each district in October of the previous year. This year’s aid was based on school enrollment in October 2019.
Next year’s aid will be based on October 2020 enrollment — and that’s one way the pandemic could leave a mark on New Hampshire schools.
Nashua, Manchester and nearly every other school district in the state saw a dip in enrollment this fall, especially among kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students whose parents enrolled them in private kindergartens at child care centers, or decided to try homeschooling.
Donovan said he anticipates those students will be back when regular school resumes, hopefully by next fall. But unless the Legislature acts to change the funding formula — even temporarily, he said — Nashua will be short $4.5 million if the 800 children who were not enrolled this year come back to Gate City schools next year.
Less money for lunch
Federal funding targeted to children living in poverty could also fall next year.
This year many districts, including Manchester and Nashua, gave a free school lunch to any child, waiving the requirement for families to apply for free or reduced-price lunch.
But like the state, the federal government relies on this year’s numbers to divvy up next year’s funding — and there are just fewer families filling out those lunch forms, Donovan and Goldhardt said, since they’re not needed to get lunch this year. But the families are still poor, and still will need the school lunch and other programs next year, once school is back to normal.
Goldhardt said the trickle of applications for free and reduced-price lunch, which he worries will translate into less federal funding, is his top concern about Manchester’s budget. The number of applications coming in now is far below how many families are eligible, Goldhardt said.
Donovan estimated that for Nashua, the drop in that federal funding could mean a $4.5 million cut to the school district’s budget.
The CARES Act and the new stimulus will help Nashua schools weather the next few months.
“But that’s one-time money. That’s not going to continue,” Donovan said.