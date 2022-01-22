Just like last winter, COVID-19 infections among students, teachers and their families — and the attendant quarantines and isolations — are threatening in-person learning.
State policymakers have been steadily moving all school year toward a rule that would block a shift to remote learning in case of COVID-19 outbreaks — or for any reason other than weather.
But the current wave is showing that simply keeping schools open does not guarantee students will be learning in person.
The well-known shortages of substitutes, instructional aides and teachers mean that even if students are in school, they’re not necessarily learning.
In some districts with acute staff shortages, there are not enough adults to supervise students in classrooms. Instead, students in some districts, including Nashua, are spending hours of the school day in auditoriums or gyms.
“It’s a safety issue, and they’re obviously missing out on instruction,” interim superintendent Garth McKinney said. “You can have a high school student who spends two, three blocks in an auditorium, not getting any instruction.”
Staff shortages have also forced closures, just as they did last winter. Earlier this month, Newmarket sent its high school to remote learning for two days, to make sure there would be enough staff to keep younger students in school.
Remote learning is not anyone’s first choice. In Nashua, McKinney has pitched it as a stopgap to make sure students at least have access to instruction, instead of being warehoused in study halls.
McKinney has proposed “asynchronous” remote learning for schools with unworkably high staff shortages — like 25 teachers out simultaneously from a single school.
Students could log onto class websites to get homework and lessons, and teachers would be encouraged to provide as much off- line, off-screen work as possible. Teachers would be accessible by phone, email or videoconference for students who need more help.
The system is similar to the way other districts, including Merrimack, have been dealing with individual student quarantines. Teachers are expected to keep their classroom websites updated and to connect with students who are out sick or quarantining.
“It’s an option, because we don’t have many other ones,” McKinney said of remote learning. “When you have 300 vacancies that haven’t been filled, you’re short 100 paraeducators, you have no substitute teachers, staffing becomes tenuous.”
Absences up
It’s not just staff who are out.
This month, McKinney said, more students have missed school. Over the past month, he said, attendance has dipped from about 90% to 80%. Some teachers have reported as many as a third of their students absent on a given day.
This isn’t a case of high school kids playing hooky, McKinney said. Attendance is down at all of Nashua’s schools.
McKinney suspects the drop is due in large part to the way COVID easily spreads in homes — especially in a poorer city like Nashua. Higher numbers of low-income families working public-facing jobs, multigenerational households or multiple families under one roof mean all too many opportunities for COVID-19 exposure.
“Kids have been sick, or parents have kept them home,” McKinney said, likely in part because of safety concerns.
At some Manchester schools, said district spokesman Andrew Toland, teachers have turned their webcams back on and are teaching to both an in-person classroom and students quarantined or isolating at home — sort of like last year’s “hybrid learning.”
In the event of a classroom cluster, the district is trying to give families of exposed students an in-person option, instead of sending the whole class home to quarantine.
To keep the rest of the school safe while letting COVID-exposed students come to school has been a logistical challenge. The city transit authority sends special buses to pick up COVID-exposed students who are not learning remotely. Elementary schoolers in clusters have recess separately from the rest of the school.
Some prefer remote
Although in-person is an option amid the omicron surge, more families are looking to remote learning.
Steve Kossakoski, director of the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, based in Exeter, reports January has seen a surge in enrollments. District schools have not provided full-time remote options this year, so students who want to learn remotely are steered to the charter school.
Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 17, students signed up for 2,200 courses — almost double the course sign-ups for the same period in 2021, he said. Nearly 800 students now attend the online school full-time.
Kossakoski said he wondered if people are nervous about what fresh variants the spring could bring. Last year, the vaccine rollout made the spring a time of optimism. This year, Kossakoski said, the lingering virus is making people nervous.
School leaders are doing their best to stay nimble as conditions shift, but some worry the state Board of Education proposal that would prohibit remote learning — except on snow days or other extreme weather days — will mean fewer options, as the pandemic is far from over.
“Every time we feel like we’re past one stage,” McKinney said, “another one comes along.”