NASHUA -- World Academy teacher Tara Osinski, the recipient of this year's Nashua Lions Club Teacher of the Year Award, said she was honored to be selected -- then singled out two club members in attendance who happened to be teachers and happened to have had Osinski in their classes when she was in elementary school.
Louise Deschenes and Stephanie Norris were among club members and guests who turned out to honor Osinski, a Nashua native and middle school teacher who serves as the head of the mathematics department at World Academy, an independent private school on Spit Brook Road.
Besides math, Osinski has taught science and social studies, and has been involved with the school's ski club and its cross-country and track and field programs.
World Academy marketing and development director Marie Kirk described Osinski as "hardworking, dedicated and creative.
"She builds a connection with her students, promotes an ideal environment for learning, and challenges students to be their best," Kirk said.
Lions president Paul G. Bergeron presented Osinski with the award.
