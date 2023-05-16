NASHUA -- World Academy teacher Tara Osinski, the recipient of this year's Nashua Lions Club Teacher of the Year Award, said she was honored to be selected -- then singled out two club members in attendance who happened to be teachers and happened to have had Osinski in their classes when she was in elementary school.

Louise Deschenes and Stephanie Norris were among club members and guests who turned out to honor Osinski, a Nashua native and middle school teacher who serves as the head of the mathematics department at World Academy, an independent private school on Spit Brook Road.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023