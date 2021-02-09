Unlike last year, in-person graduation ceremonies for University of New Hampshire’s classes of 2020 and 2021 will be held this May outside at Wildcat Stadium.
Students will be graduating by college, with a total of seven ceremonies planned between May 15 and 22, according to UNH’s website.
The university’s response to COVID-19 was a major talking point during Tuesday’s State of the University address.
Since the start of the academic year, more than 300,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the college’s testing labs, President James Dean said in the virtual address. Catering team members have provided over 13,000 meals to students in isolation or quarantine.
Student leaders in residence halls have stepped up to protect the health and safety of people living on campus, and cleaning crews have worked nonstop to keep buildings clean and sanitary, Dean said.
“Despite our successes at UNH, I want to acknowledge that more than 400,000 Americans and more than two million people around the world have lost their lives in the pandemic, including more than 1,000 here in New Hampshire,” Dean said during the virtual address.
Dean said some of those lost to COVID-19 were family members and friends of people within the UNH community.
The address came one week after the start of the spring semester at UNH in Durham. Classes began on Feb. 1.
“Now we begin the 2021 spring semester with an even more daunting task. Cases of the virus increased dramatically as winter began. New variants of the virus are emerging, and the vaccine is still months away for many of us,” Dean said.
Dean said now is not the time to be casual about COVID-19.
As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., there were 101 UNH system students in isolation and 254 in quarantine, according to the college’s dashboard.
The first question from audience members was on the topic of new variants of the virus and if any have been discovered within the campus community yet.
Marian McCord, senior vice provost for research, economic engagement and outreach, is co-chair of the UNH Testing and Tracing Committee.
“No, we haven’t detected any variants at UNH, nor have any variants been detected here in New Hampshire as of yesterday when we met with DHHS,” McCord said.
A question was asked about faculty vaccination.
“The state, like all states, needs to set priorities in those areas,” Dean said. “And the main priority right now is really for people over 65 years old and people with pre-existing conditions, and first responders, of course.”
He said school officials would like to see the university community vaccinated.
On the educational front, Dean said they are more open to finding ways for people to work and learn from home even after the pandemic is over.
“As far as the future of education, I mean talk about being head-snapping,” Dean said. “If you had said two years ago, ‘Do you think that your entire faculty basically could manage to deliver online classes effectively overnight?’ I don’t think I would have thought that was possible. Again, here we are.”
Dean said in-person learning will no longer be the unquestioned default model moving forward, and the university will design new plans for the education it provides.