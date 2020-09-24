More than 300 professors and university staff at the state's public four-year colleges have signed up for early retirement, taking buyouts the University System of New Hampshire is offering in response to COVID-19.
There could be still more early retirements, as faculty and staff have until Oct. 15 to choose what the university system is calling a "COVID-19 Early Retirement Program."
The program is being offered to professors and other staff at the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College and Granite State College.
Chancellor Todd Leach of the state's university system said in a statement Thursday that not all of those jobs would be filled. Leach said the university system had started restructuring before the start of the pandemic, and the vacancies left by early retirees might line up with the changes the system had already been planning.
"The employee vacancies created from the CERP (COVID-19 Early Retirement Program) will be evaluated against the goals of restructuring as the System moves ahead with efficiencies and cost savings that strengthen our ability to provide academic excellence and allow us to more fully serve our mission to the State of New Hampshire," Leach said.