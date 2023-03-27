Among high school athletes in the United States, more than 5.2 million injuries occurred from 2015 to 2019, according to research presented this month at a meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

The researchers reported that the injury rate overall has declined since the last such report, in 2006, but they noted that injuries have become more severe and the number of injuries to the head and neck has increased by 10 percent.

