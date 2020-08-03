MANCHESTER — More than 500 people took part in a virtual town hall hosted by the Manchester school district Monday night, where administrators answered questions about reopening of city schools this fall.
“We are not only taking your questions, we want to get your feedback tonight,” said Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt at the start of the forum, presented on the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. “Our most important objectives have been the safety of our students and staff.”
One question that wasn’t answered definitively is what the return to school will look like. That won’t come until Aug. 10, when Goldhardt is scheduled to present his final recommendations to the city school board for approval.
The city’s students either will resume full-time remote learning or go to school two days a week and attend remotely the rest of the time when schools reopen in the fall, under the options being considered by school officials.
If students return part-time, all those over age 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay six feet apart in school buildings.
The start of the school year has been delayed until Sept. 9 to give administrators and staff more time to prepare for reopening, Goldhardt told the school board Monday night. Preschool students will start Sept. 14. The school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 2
Goldhardt’s preliminary plans, revealed last month, recommend schools open under one of two options — 100% of students and staff involved in remote learning, or students in elementary and middle schools divided into two groups.
Students in Group A would attend school in person Mondays and Tuesdays, and work online Thursdays and Fridays. Group B students would work remotely Mondays and Tuesdays, and attend class in person Thursdays and Fridays.
Students and staff would work remotely on Wednesdays, while deep cleaning is done at schools. The cleaning also will take place on Saturdays, Goldhardt said.
Goldhardt discussed two scenarios for high schools. In one, students would be divided into four groups, with kids attending school in person one day a week and working remotely the rest of the time. The second is a two-group model similar to that for elementary and middle school students.
Goldhardt plans to provide a final recommendation on the district’s plans by Aug. 10, for school board members to review and approve.He stressed the need for flexibility because of the changing nature of the pandemic, saying the costs of reopening schools for in-school learning could come in between $2 million and $3 million.
The district previously asked families to participate in an online survey to indicate which option they prefer. Of the 5,225 respondents, 36% were in favor of students returning to the classroom, and 32% said they preferred a remote learning option, with students attending class online.
Another 32% backed a hybrid model.
On Monday, Goldhardt said no matter what the final plan looks like there will be a remote option available.
Goldhardt was asked what consideration would be given to parents who are unable to work from home, and have young children in school.
“It takes a lot of planning, and it can be done,” said Goldhardt. “I can’t guarantee it will be perfect, but we will do what we can do to accommodate people with scheduling issues with their children and they can’t be there in regards to working from home.”
Asst. Supt. Jenn Gillis was asked what deep cleaning city schools entails. She said officials are working on a cleaning schedule and approach from multiple perspectives.
Gillis said the district is developing protocols on what would happen if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The goal is to have the protocols ready in time for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, along with a decision on fall sports at city schools.
Goldhardt was asked about what safety protocols would be in place at local schools. He said plans will include asking students and staff questions about how they are feeling, taking individual’s temperatures as they enter a school building, and messaging that strongly encourages hand-washing.
More specifics are expected from Manchester school officials at next week’s school board meeting, scheduled to be held remotely at 6 p.m.