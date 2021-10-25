The University System of New Hampshire suffered an “unprecedented $44 million loss” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other charges, according to a financial report card trustees received Friday.
Total COVID-related expenses were estimated at $64 million across the university system, including Keene State College, Plymouth State University, Granite State College and the University of New Hampshire’s two campuses in Manchester and Durham.
About $50 million was directly attributable to surveillance testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the university system’s financial affairs committee.
The costs of responding to COVID-19, which closed campuses, emptied dormitories, pushed learning online and accelerated early retirements, were partially offset by federal relief money.
This included $20 million channeled to the university system from the U.S. Department of Education from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Another $33 million came from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which allocated funds from the federal CARES Act.
Adding to the past year’s financial strain was a $56 million charge, the result of a planned voluntary early retirement incentive program offered to staffers 55 years of age and older with more than 10 years of full-time university employment.
The financial affairs committee’s report said cost savings from early retirement/separation agreements are part of a broader system-wide cost-saving initiative outlined earlier in the year. This includes restructuring employee fringe benefits, which university planners say would align UNH with other academic institutions.
The university system is also trying to generate savings by efficiencies in the financial services, information technology and procurement areas.
More than three years ago, the university system began to address concerns over fringe benefits for employees, which accounts for about 25% of total compensation, leading planners to propose changes to benefits that target $17 million in savings annually, or about $3,800 per active employee.
The changes would alter co-pays for some prescription drugs, transition dental benefits to a voluntary enrollment with employees covering 100% of the premium costs, and reduce the university system’s retirement match from 10% to 8%.
A “concerned UNH employee” who asked to remain anonymous complained that cuts in benefits are ill-timed.
“Cuts in benefits are being made as staff and faculty have been forced into greatly increased workloads (due to the pandemic and retirement) and no increases in pay,” the employee said.
For all the difficulty associated with the pandemic, the New Hampshire university system showed healthy returns of some $211 million from its endowment investments.
The university trustees met at the Plymouth State University campus (and some remotely) and received an enrollment update last week.
Undergraduate enrollment at the residential campuses remained consistent with the previous year. Increases in enrollment at UNH and Keene State offset decreases at Plymouth State.
In general, however, smaller entering classes combined with lower retention rates — known as the “pipeline effect” — is a reality the university system is planning for.
The amount of total revenue from students, including tuition, mandatory fees and so-called “auxiliary revenues” such as dorm fees, is slightly below the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, or down about 0.5%.
The financial crystal ball is showing continued pressure on university system revenues looking ahead to 2026 and beyond. Declines in student enrollment are forecasted by 2026 and beyond. Even with the university system achieving most of its targeted cost savings, the financial affairs committee says it must reduce costs to remain in balance.
The financial affairs committee listed six conclusions about a month ago on operations, debt, endowment, asset utilization and federal and state funding. It set a goal for each system’s campuses to be financially sustainable with a 1% margin and urged caution about taking on debt.
The committee also recommended setting aside $50 million for strategic investments to be identified on campuses between now and the spring of 2022.
“Since the campuses are downsizing, the demographic decline will accelerate during the second half of the decade, and remote work and distance learning will become increasingly common, there should be significant and growing opportunities to reduce the total cost of occupancy and optimize the USNH footprint,” the committee concluded.
Another of their conclusions stated that every effort should be made to seek additional federal relief for COVID-related expenses and federal stimulus dollars for “strategic projects.”
The committee also stated a need to seek additional state funding to be used entirely to reduce in-state tuition, saying it is the “single best way to quickly improve the appeal of USNH (the state universities and colleges) to in-state students in an increasingly competitive market.”