T he two dozen students remaining at Dover’s Cocheco Arts and Technology Academy are bracing to lose their little community when the arts-focused charter high school closes in June after a 17-year run.
Seniors like Natalie Bragg loved the way she could get to know everyone at the small school.
“It is a family thing — even if you don’t have the same hobbies or the same little niches every person does — that’s what it’s about,” Bragg said.
School administrators had expected 43 students. Thirty-nine showed up. By November, said school business manager Brenda McCartney, just 25 were left.
At the same time, Cocheco Arts has been struggling to get fundraising and family volunteering back on track while scrambling to find a new building to rent for next school year.
“We’ve talked about how if it were any one factor we probably could work through it and overcome it,” McCartney said. “And then we saw the steep decline in the fall and we said, ‘We’re done.’”
“Charter school funding is always kind of dicey,” McCartney said.
Unlike regular public schools, charter schools don’t get funding from local property taxes. Instead, the state gives charter schools a higher per-pupil allotment, and schools have to find a way to make up the rest of their costs.
The state law that established charter schools made it clear that the schools would be expected to raise money, in part to show community support.
Some schools get grants from large foundations, and new and expanding schools can receive federal grants. Some schools have skilled fundraisers who know how to go after donors or throw profitable events for a base of families willing and able to give.
For a school that struggles to fundraise, the per-pupil allotment from the state is all-important. Cocheco has struggled for years.
The school has had close calls before. Periodic cash flow trouble required staff to make loans to the school to cover payroll, and the school had to scramble to find a new building a decade ago.
COVID spelled trouble
The pandemic amplified all sorts of issues. With the school fully remote from March 2020 through April 2021, McCartney said, the community that kept Cocheco Arts afloat fell away.
There were no in-person showcase nights or fundraisers last school year, and finding parent volunteers to help out was hard. Even after the students came back to school, McCartney said, the parent volunteer pool didn’t really rebound.
As if fundraising wasn’t enough of a headache, Cocheco is among the charter schools that rent their buildings — and rent is going up. The school had hoped to move into a mill building in Gonic, but the landlord balked at the cost of bringing the space in line with school safety standards. Without capital of its own, the school couldn’t foot the bill.
Enrollment was never completely predictable, but COVID demolished the normal patterns. Every year sees a certain amount of ebb and flow between schools, but the pandemic showed the range of choices students had — even beyond different schools.
“Students and parents have discovered there are other choices than being in school all day,” McCartney said. Some seniors opted to get their GEDs rather than finish high school, while others decided on homeschool or the state’s virtual charter school.
“That’s a type of competition we’ve never seen before,” McCartney said.
The student body got smaller and smaller in the fall of 2021.
Pandemic relief funds helped, but where other schools are using the one-time money on temporary programs and big one-time expenses, Cocheco Arts has been using the funds to cover regular expenses, board meeting minutes show.
By November, the school decided to let families know: The school couldn’t go on another year.
“It’s scary and it’s sad and everyone’s just so tired,” said senior Lucy Bemis.
Students are raising money to help pay the school’s bills this spring, Bemis said, as well as for graduation and prom.
They’re feeling some pressure.
“It’s a lot more stress with graduation and prom,” said senior Andrew Moses. “Because it has to be special. Because it’s the last one.”
The last semester
This spring, Cocheco Arts counts 11 staffers, all of whom work multiple jobs in the school — teaching two or three different subjects as well as serving as administrators or class advisers.
The school cut its principal to save money years ago, McCartney said, and staff put in hours on an “administrative team,” sharing the day-to-day leadership with guidance from a board of directors.
McCartney herself was filling in as a science teacher this semester, she said. After the science teacher left at the end of the fall semester and with no replacement coming, McCartney figured she could lead students through lessons in the textbook as well as anyone.
After lunch one recent afternoon, students finished their cleaning shifts and moved to their afternoon classes.
A jazz-rock ensemble rehearsed in one room, while another group of students taught each other complicated board games. A teacher led students through a sculpture exercise in the cafeteria, where strands of duct tape dangled from the wall — the aftermath of a fundraiser that involved taping a teacher to the cafeteria wall.
Fundraisers like that one, or like holiday candy sales, are part of what made Cocheco Arts fun, said junior Skyler Haley.
She’ll miss that kind of experience at Dover High School next year — and she worries about finding her niche at a bigger school.
“When I went to Dover Middle School, everyone seemed to judge me and nobody sat with me at lunch,” Haley said. She hopes high school will be better — but it’s hard to imagine it will be anything like Cocheco Arts.
“It’s a ton of fun here,” Haley said.