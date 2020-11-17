U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., voted Tuesday to pass bipartisan legislation requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to once again reimburse Manchester and other school districts across New Hampshire for PPE and other COVID-related expenses, after the agency suddenly halted reimbursements back in September.
Earlier this fall Karen DeFrancis, business administrator for the Manchester school district, told school board members she was informed by the state’s Department of Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management that local school districts should anticipate getting less money from the federal government than they expected to cover COVID-related expenses.
School districts across the state were planning on reimbursement from FEMA for materials, including PPE, cleaning supplies and acrylic barriers.
That was before FEMA changed course. In a letter to New Hampshire officials, FEMA said schools did not qualify for financial assistance — even during a pandemic — “because the education of children is not an immediate action necessary to protect public health, life, and safety.”
Such purchases made by the Manchester School District totalled roughly $11.3 million, according to city officials.
H.R. 8266, the FEMA Assistance Relief Act of 2020, increases the federal cost-share for FEMA disaster assistance provided for COVID-19 pandemic assistance to 100% and for natural disasters declared in the calendar year 2020 to 90%.
“With school districts making hard choices about students and teacher safety, we have no more important obligation than to ensure they have the supplies and resources they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Pappas in a statement. “It was alarming and deeply troubling that FEMA changed course so suddenly this fall to end its reimbursements to local governments for PPE and other essential COVID-19 expenses - essentially leaving our cities and towns to fend for themselves. The legislation we passed in the House today would correct that wrong and also help ease the overall financial burden on state and local government as they deal with unprecedented revenue shortfalls and increased COVID-19 expenses.”
“Throughout COVID-19, the Manchester School District made significant investments in ordering PPE, cleaning supplies, and more,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “When the decision was made to halt reimbursements for PPE, our school district was left paying $2.2 million in expenses, costs they were told would be covered by FEMA. I want to thank Congressman Pappas for leading the effort in Congress to restore FEMA funding for school districts – which will ensure our schools have the PPE and cleaning supplies to keep our students, educators, and staff safe.”
The legislation expands and clarifies the uses of federal disaster assistance provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizing states, local governments, and tribes to use emergency funds to pay for the following:
-Increased operating costs as a result of the pandemic, including the cost of operating virtual services and virus testing sites;
-Training activities; personal protective equipment for first responders and essential employees;
-Medical equipment and other public health costs;
-Increased costs of operating homeless shelters and providing food to affected individuals;
-Backfilling first responder positions.