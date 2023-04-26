A 2021 study of high school students across the country confirmed that parents and connections at school play a key supportive role for teenagers, leading to a variety of better outcomes.
In the 2021 Youth Behavioral Risk Surveillance (YRBS), a voluntary and anonymous survey of teenagers in public and private high schools, more than 86% of teens surveyed reported that their parents or other adult household members stayed aware of their companions, activities and whereabouts.
Teens reporting high parental monitoring experienced less violence and fewer mental health challenges, better physical health, fewer risky sexual behaviors, higher condom use, less substance abuse and fewer suicidal thoughts and self-harm, according to the survey released Wednesday.
Almost 62% of participants said they felt connected to others at school.
Overall, the survey showed increasing racial and ethnic diversity across the U.S.
Since 2013, the YRBS has surveyed youth demographics and health and wellness indicators, including substance misuse, exposure to violence and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
The study in 2021 found that most high school students fell short of the Centers for Disease Control’s daily recommendations for eating breakfast, eating fruits and vegetables and getting physical exercise, including 60 minutes per day of aerobic activity and muscle strengthening three days a week.
Suicidal thoughts
Since 2019, suicidal thoughts, planning and suicide attempts have increased among teen girls, while remaining stable among boys. Suicidal thoughts and behavior were higher among LGBQ+ students than among heterosexual students, according to the national report released Wednesday.
Over the last decade, substance abuse among high school students has declined, while more reported using inhalants for euphoric effect.
One in five high school students reported witnessing community violence. Interpersonal violence was common, according to the respondents. Dating violence, sexual violence and bullying were experienced most often by girls and LGBQ+ youth.
New Hampshire’s results echoed national data, which showed steep declines in youth mental health well-being since the pandemic.
Vaping, alcohol and marijuana use among Granite State youth decreased since 2019. Feelings of hopelessness, dating violence and cyberbullying appeared to be on the rise, according New Hampshire’s YBRS results, which were released last month ahead of the national report.
• More than 44% of high school students in New Hampshire said they felt sad or hopeless about themselves in 2021, up from 34% in 2019.
• Students who said they seriously considered suicide increased sharply. In 2021, with 25% of high school students expressing suicide ideation compared to 18% in 2019.
• In 2021, 8.8% of high school students reported that they had been physically forced to have intercourse compared to 6.7% in 2019.
According to 2021 YRBS surveys of high school students in Greater Manchester:
• 43.6% reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row so that they stopped doing some usual activities, during the last 12 months. The state average was 44.2%.
• 37.7% reported ever living with someone who was depressed, mentally ill or suicidal, compared to 41.1% across the state.
• 24.5% seriously considered attempting suicide in the last 12 months, compared to 24.7%, the state average.
• 79.3% spent three or more hours a day on screen time, compared to 78.8% across New Hampshire.
• 17.4% reported being sworn at, insulted or put down by a parent or household adult all or most of the time, compared to 16.4% statewide.
At Franklin High School in Merrimack County, 50.1% of students reported feeling sad or helpless every day for two or more weeks in a row, enough to stop their usual activities. This marked a striking two-year jump from 43% in 2019, and 32.2% in 2013, the first year the surveys were administered.
In 2021, 32.2% of FHS students reported seriously considering suicide in the last 12 months, up from 31.7% in 2019 and 15.5% in 2013.
“It is critical that parents, schools and community organizations work to make effective programs and services that support adolescent growth and development more easily available for families and youth,” Tricia Tilley, director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services, stated in a news release last month. “The survey results are concerning in that girls, especially, reported that their mental well-being has been in distress. The good news is that youth in New Hampshire are making better decisions about their health, including decreases in students using alcohol, tobacco and vaping.”
