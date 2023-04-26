A 2021 study of high school students across the country confirmed that parents and connections at school play a key supportive role for teenagers, leading to a variety of better outcomes.

In the 2021 Youth Behavioral Risk Surveillance (YRBS), a voluntary and anonymous survey of teenagers in public and private high schools, more than 86% of teens surveyed reported that their parents or other adult household members stayed aware of their companions, activities and whereabouts.

For details by school district and region and the full report, go to: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/division-of-educator-and-analytic-resources/bureau-of-education-statistics/youth-risk-behavior-survey.

