KEENE -- Keene High School parents are sounding off about a spike in teacher resignations since the beginning of the school year.
On Facebook last week, Keene High School parent and alumna Misty Bohannon posted an anonymous email she and other parents had received listing the eight resignations the high school has had since the fall.
The resignations included two science teachers, a math teacher, a construction/trades teacher, a special education teacher, an English teacher and a school nurse, the anonymous email said. Several of the resignations were from teachers that started teaching at the school this fall.
Cindy Gallagher, who has been Keene High School's principal since July 2020, would not comment on the resignations. She did say she is trying to fill many openings, but “the candidates aren’t there."
"The positions are posted and I’m constantly looking to interview, she said.”
On Thursday, Gallagher said the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems at the school, including fights on campus. “A lot of this stuff preexisted,” she said.
She said the school is seeking grant funding for a position that would work directly with problem students.
Gallagher said new hires would alleviate the strain on current staff, including herself. She said that on Thursday she spent two hours reviewing surveillance video to determine who pulled down a divider down in a bathroom.
“The kind of damage that the kids that don’t care do is really hard,” Gallagher said.
She said some of the behavioral issues are a result of last year's mix of in-person and online classes. Many of these students are emotionally and developmentally stuck in a “middle school” mindset, Gallagher said.
“We’re dealing with larger bodies doing middle school antics,” Gallagher said.
As New Hampshire schools grapple with acute staff shortages and daily questions about whether there will be enough teachers to keep students in class, educators around the country say they are growing weary and are thinking seriously about leaving education.