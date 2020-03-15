As New Hampshire rushes headlong into the world of online instruction thanks to the coronavirus, Liane McNamara wonders how things will play out for her three daughters in Manchester and students across the state.
“This is something that we have never seen in our lifetime,” said McNamara. “I guess we’ll all be learning together.”
Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order Sunday for New Hampshire public schools to close and start remote learning efforts over the next several weeks.
Under the emergency order, schools will be closed starting Monday, with districts given up to a week to plan for remote lessons, which would remain in place through at least April 3.
McNamara, a Manchester resident, has three daughters — Paige, 17, and Riley 16, who both attend classes at Manchester High School West; and Hayden, 12, a seventh-grader at Parkside Middle School. All three are active in sports and after-school activities, all of which are on hold thanks to COVID-19.
“I feel bad for them,” said McNamara. “For Paige, it’s her senior year and she’s played softball for her high school all four years. Now we’re not sure what will happen for her final season. Then prom and graduation ... we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
McNamara said her family is “fortunate” to have internet access and devices like laptops and computers on hand for online learning.
“I’m still going to work, at least for now, and the girls will be here,” said McNamara. “They will be disciplined and do the work, but not everyone can do online learning.”
McNamara said she feels Manchester school officials have been doing what they can with the information they have.
“No one has the right answers, but all we can do is try to keep everyone’s exposure and risk to a minimum,” said McNamara. “There is always going to be people that are not happy with how and when decisions are made. The district can’t make everyone happy. I know that they are not taking this decision and this situation lightly and trying to ensure that everyone is taken care of.”
Andrea Alley, former communications coordinator for the Manchester school system and a city resident, said her family spent some time Sunday preparing their home for online learning for her son and two daughters.
“We started creating little work spaces in my daughters’ rooms,” said Alley. “They definitely have questions about what’s going to happen, and we talk to them about it. The idea of no school for three weeks is a big concept to wrap their heads around.”
Alley said her family will also practice social distancing around the house.
“Anything to help,” said Alley. “Like a lot of people, I think we’ll be figuring things out and making changes as we go. It’s uncharted territory.”
Teri Schmitt of Merrimack has six children. Five range in age from 17 to 8 and attend public and Catholic schools in Merrimack, Manchester, Litchfield and Nashua.
She said she believes her family is ready for the switch to online learning.
“We home-schooled for a year after a move five or six years ago, so I think they can learn in that environment,” said Schmitt. “We’ll have them in different areas — one on this couch, one on that couch, one at the dining table, etc.”
Schmitt said she feels online learning presents an “opportunity” for kids to learn responsibility.
“They will be responsible for doing the work on their own, outside a classroom,” said Schmitt. “Learning how to ask questions, work and interact with someone who’s not in front of you or in the same room. Those are skills they can use.”
Schmitt praised officials at the schools her children attend for the flow of information they have provided.
“They’ve been very proactive,” said Schmitt. “I think we get two emails a day or so from Merrimack, updating us on everything.”
McNamara said she is concerned for the families who will be most affected by the change.
“The families who have to work, the families who rely on school breakfasts and lunches. The families who rely on places like the Boys and Girls Club for after school. This affects each and every one of us all in different ways, and the school district is doing the best they can with the situation we have.”
Alley said she hopes everyone can work together over the next few weeks.
“Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates and we can get outside a bit, open the windows and ride this out,” Alley said. “We’re all in this together, and that helps.”