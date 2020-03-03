Parents are fuming after they say their children were placed on a small, overcrowded bus and some had to sit on the floor with gear during an after-school ski trip organized by the Plaistow Community YMCA.
“The decision-making involving these kids just really makes me question what was going on,” said Plaistow parent Nolan Pelletier, whose 10-year-old daughter was on the bus trip and allowed another girl who was on the floor to sit in her lap.
The incident occurred on Feb. 21 and was reported to YMCA officials and even Plaistow police after parents raised concerns about the safety of the students on the trip.
The program is run by the YMCA for students in grades 3 through 5 from Atkinson, Plaistow and Newton.
According to Pelletier, a larger bus is usually used to transport the students to Ski Bradford in Haverhill, Mass., but when the bus didn’t show up, the YMCA used its own smaller bus. He said there were 21 students and two chaperones on the bus, which had its aisle filled with ski equipment.
The exact seating capacity wasn’t clear Tuesday, but YMCA officials have apologized for the incident.
Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Plaistow Community YMCA, released a statement Tuesday admitting that there were safety issues with the ski trip.
“The safety and well being of children in YMCA programs is our highest priority. That is especially true whenever we are transporting children in a Y vehicle. When we received parent reports of concerns regarding transportation to our ski program on February 21, we immediately initiated an internal investigation which determined our safe transportation protocols were not followed. While our Y provides safe transportation on a regular basis, and this was an isolated incident, we take it very seriously and are reviewing in detail what happened to ensure that it can not reoccur,” she said in a prepared statement.
Pelletier said some children were upset by the incident and that when they realized the regular bus wouldn’t be used they weren’t allowed to call their parents.
He said parents should have been notified of the busing problem so they could have picked up their children.
“Our kids wanted to call us and they were denied,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said his daughter will no longer be participating in the YMCA programs.
“I don’t want people thinking they’re safe when they’re making decisions like this,” he said.
School officials have also been made aware of the busing incident.
Dr. Earl Metzler, superintendent of the Timberlane Regional School District, said the YMCA is handling the issue; Atkinson and Plaistow are part of the Timberlane district.
“The YMCA and (Timberlane) have a tremendous partnership that offers great opportunities to the families in Timberlane. We are investigating the allegations and will respond appropriately once we fully understand what took place. I am confident that the YMCA will do the same,” Metzler said.