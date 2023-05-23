SCHOOL-SUIT

When Jerome Eisenberg enrolled his daughter at the Brentwood School in Los Angeles, where Adam Levine met some of his Maroon 5 bandmates, the investment manager says he expected her to get a traditional liberal arts education.

But after the murder of George Floyd, the $50,000-a-year school said it was reimagining its purpose "with an eye toward anti-racism" and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. In Eisenberg's view, Brentwood was pulling a "bait and switch" on parents. He sued the school last year for breach of contract, civil rights violations and emotional distress.

