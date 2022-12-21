The principal of Parker-Varney Elementary School is on paid leave, but Manchester school officials aren’t saying why.
Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed Wednesday that Parker-Varney Elementary School Principal Christopher MacDonald is “currently on leave,” saying Assistant Principal Andrew Sims is “in the building with direct support” from a network director.
“We cannot comment further at this time due to privacy concerns,” Toland wrote in an email.
Board of School Committee Vice Chairman Jim O’Connell confirmed MacDonald is out on paid leave, and has been for “a couple months.”
O’Connell said he couldn’t comment any further on the situation.
A person who wished to remain anonymous said this week they have been trying to get a meeting with MacDonald, their nephew's principal, for months.
“Every time I call I get that he is not there, not once have we received an email about where he is at,” the person said. “No one seems to know. I don't believe people vanish.”
MacDonald was named principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School in July, after completing a sabbatical and with 12 years of administrative experience in Manchester schools.
He was named principal of the now-closed Hallsville Elementary School in Manchester in 2018 by former superintendent of schools Bolgen Vargas. Prior to that he served as assistant principal at Manchester’s Northwest Elementary School for 10 years.
His career in education also includes eight years teaching third and fourth grades in Hooksett.
He earned undergraduate degrees in education and psychology from Westfield State University, a masters in educational administration from the University of New Hampshire and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Plymouth State University.
As of this summer, he was working toward completing a doctoral degree at Southern New Hampshire University.
An attempt to reach MacDonald for comment on Wednesday was unsuccessful.
MacDonald replaced Kelly Espinola, who left Parker-Varney earlier this summer to take over as principal at Southside Middle School.