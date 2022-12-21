The principal of Parker-Varney Elementary School is on paid leave, but Manchester school officials aren’t saying why.

Manchester school district spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed Wednesday that Parker-Varney Elementary School Principal Christopher MacDonald is “currently on leave,” saying Assistant Principal Andrew Sims is “in the building with direct support” from a network director.

