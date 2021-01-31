Manchester officials announced Sunday night the Middle School at Parkside will operate in remote learning status this coming week for all students, after health officials confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
Parkside families were sent a notification Sunday announcing the move to remote learning, officials said.
Manchester schools returned to hybrid learning last week, after school board members voted earlier this year to revise the metric used to determine if students can attend school in-person or remotely.
The metric, modeled after guidance released by the state in November, allows the district to make those decisions on a school-by-school basis, depending on the level of COVID-19’s impact.
Under the metric, a school must move to remote learning for one week if a cluster of cases is confirmed. A cluster is defined as 3 or more cases in the same class or area of a school.
All city schools — with the exception of Parkside — will be in hybrid status this week. Safety protocols in place across the school district include requirements for masks and physical distancing, as well as enhanced cleaning and air handling procedures.
Grades K-8 and 12 started hybrid learning last week. On Monday, students in grade 9 will begin hybrid learning for the first time. Students in grades 10 and 11 will begin hybrid the following week, on Feb. 8.
Parents can choose to keep their children in remote learning status, even if their school is open for hybrid learning.