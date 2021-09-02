Instead of building an entirely new elementary school as previously discussed, school officials in Amherst are proposing that a portion of the existing Wilkins School be preserved and that a new facility be constructed around that space.
The Amherst School Board has selected a design option that will be presented to voters in March, which includes keeping the current multipurpose room and some of its surrounding areas at Wilkins.
“The idea is to maintain some of the existing building to keep the cost down,” said John Bowkett, a member of the Joint Facilities Advisory Committee.
A new two-story school would then be constructed around that preserved portion of the existing Wilkins building, and would include a total of about 45 classrooms.
The school board also selected DEW Construction as the project’s construction manager, and Tighe and Bond as the project’s site and civil engineering firm.
‘We have 200-plus schools under our belt,” Matt Wheaton of DEW Construction said of the experience within his firm, which specializes in educational facility construction.
Wheaton acknowledged that, if approved by voters, this will be a complicated project, but said he is excited for the challenge and the opportunity.
The cost of the elementary school project has not yet been determined, but Superintendent Adam Steel said it will be substantially less than an earlier estimate of $96 million.
“We don’t have numbers that we are ready to share publicly,” he said last week, adding a final estimate will need to be determined and disclosed to the public in October to provide time for public hearings on the matter.
The newly proposed elementary school will serve preschool through fifth grade on the existing Wilkins School site. It is expected that the existing Clark School, which currently houses preschool and kindergarten classes, will close once the new elementary school facility is complete.
“The school location is in a very sensitive location with respect to water resources,” planning board member Bill Stoughton said of the Wilkins property.
There are existing wetlands, a brook and the parcel overlies a significant aquifer, according to Stoughton, who urged the school board to be protective of the groundwater and surface water in the area.
“I think you have an opportunity to make this school really a showcase for how the town should do it right and I would urge you to do that,” he said, recommending that best stormwater practices such as rain gardens, tree box filters and capture and reuse methods are used.
The preliminary layout of the school would allow for seven classrooms for each grade level, as well as a new gymnasium and flexible project-based spaces, according to the draft plans.
The existing multipurpose room will then be used as a cafeteria and stage, and a portion of the existing kitchen will be preserved for reuse and additional cost savings.
A public forum has been planned for Oct. 12 at the Wilkins multipurpose room to provide the public with an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.