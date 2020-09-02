MANCHESTER -- Paula Jones has been hired as the new principal at Henry Wilson Elementary School in Manchester. School board members approved the hiring this week.
Jones comes to the Queen City after serving as principal of Highlands Elementary School in Danvers, Mass., from 2017 to 2020. Prior to her time in Danvers, Jones served as an instructional coach at the elementary level with Melrose Public Schools and a first- and second-grade teacher in the Marblehead, Mass., public school system.
“I am thrilled to join the Wilson School team and the Manchester Public Schools,” said Jones. “I look forward to connecting with the community and welcoming the kindergarten and 1st Grade students who are participating in the hybrid model next week.”
While in Danvers, Jones served as a leader of curriculum study groups which worked extensively on curriculum mapping, and was a member of the Professional Development Committee, the Site-Based Management Team, and the Student Support Team.
Jones holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Salem State University in Administration, a Master of Education from Salem State College, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University.
Jones fills a vacancy left after former Wilson principal Christopher MacDonald was transferred to Hallsville Elementary School earlier this summer. Jones started her post at Wilson this week.