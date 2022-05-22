Persistence during the pandemic and using a moral compass to navigate power were key topics during Saturday morning’s commencement ceremony at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
President James Dean, who arrived on campus four years ago, talked about the journey the Class of 2022 has made. He stopped to thank the mental health and academic professionals who helped students through COVID and other challenges.
“You demonstrated your determination to succeed through all of those unimaginable challenges,” Dean told the students. “You showed us an ability to adapt to dramatic changes in academic, campus and social life. You wore masks and got tested regularly which allowed us to keep our campus open much longer than any other institution.”
Dean said that in unprecedented times, the graduates achieved unprecedented success. They inspired new initiatives at UNH to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as address interpersonal violence.
“You challenged yourselves, and each other, and our community to continue to build a better world,” Dean said. “Thank you for working with us to bring our community forward, together.”
Martin Kimani, a 1996 UNH graduate and Kenya’s representative to the United Nations, was the keynote speaker. He talked about power.
“I anticipate that many of you, in fact, all of you, will have some form of power. Not in the same proportions, and certainly in different realms. There will be the power you will have over your children, the kind that is possessed by managers in the private sector, the winners of elected office, and all those appointed to senior positions in government,” Kimani said.
Kimani said critical thinking and intellectual honesty are the most important qualities the students will need to possess to navigate the dangerous corridors of power.
“By intellectual honesty, I mean your personal commitment to be guided by evidence and rationality,” Kimani said. “In practice, it often means being willing to be wrong and to be seen to be wrong in front of others.”
Kimani said it is easy for people to become defensive if their ideas are attacked.
“So many of our views have become fused to our identities. To question our viewpoint can feel like an attack on our being. We live in a tension economy shaped by sophisticated political actors who know fear and discord attract the most attention to their cause,” Kimani said.
Kimani said extreme expressions of opposed differences on the basis of identity have led to great harm throughout history, referencing World War II.
Four ceremonies for undergraduate students were being held this weekend. The College of Life Sciences and Agriculture went first on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
As students lined up, they talked about their bittersweet excitement.
Aislinn Low, of Manchester, graduated with a degree in neuroscience.
“It is very exciting. I’m pretty nervous as well,” Low said. She intends to pursue her education further at Yale University.
Stephanie Petrovick, of Hudson, Mass., earned her degree in environmental science. She will be pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Virginia.
Petrovick said she was surprised how her graduation from UNH has brought her family together in support of her achievements.
“My family is here gathering for this. It is the culmination of four years of very hard work,” Petrovick said.
Commencement was held on Memorial Field instead of at Wildcat Stadium as it has been for the past five years.
According to the college’s website, Wildcat Stadium presented logistical challenges because there was no backup in case of rain.
Students expressed their desire for individual recognition and there would not be enough time to offer that recognition to all students during a larger ceremony.
The school is planning to make a transition to the individual college-based model, according to the website.
Wildcat Stadium has held up to 25,000 people at past commencements. College officials expected about 5,000 people per ceremony this year.
There were no masks or social distancing required at the outdoor ceremony on Saturday morning.