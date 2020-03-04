Irish academic, mental health specialist, and post-conflict activist Peter McBride is taking the lead role at Keene State College’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
When Charles Hildebrandt started a resource center for the study of the Holocaust, it was a few hundred books in some basement offices.
“I am passionate about this role because as I look around me, within living memory of the Second World War, I see the same sinister components that became the cornerstones of the Holocaust, being re-laid as foundations for the justification of modern atrocities and genocide,” McBride said in a statement about his hire as director.
“In response to this, I believe it is more important and compelling than ever to understand and remember the atrocities of the past, and to learn from them.”
McBride is set to begin at the school in July. He is a mental health adviser for the Northern Ireland Victims and Survivors Forum. He also worked in Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi, Israel and Gaza to help victims heal from the trauma of armed conflict.
McBride grew up in Northern Ireland during "The Troubles” between the Northern Irish government and the Irish Republican Army.
“Peter is a visionary leader whose expertise in post-conflict trauma is one that will bring an expanded focus to the Cohen Center’s mission and outreach,” said Kirsti Sandy, dean of the School of Arts, Education, and Humanities at Keene State College.
The Cohen Center has been part of the school since 1983. Last year the college unveiled the new $5 million, 7,200-square-foot, two-story Cohen Center built onto the college’s Mason Library.
It houses an extensive collection of original materials and literature about the Holocaust -- numbering into the thousands. The center is also home to the Holocaust and Genocide Studies classes.
The funding for the new space came largely from Rick and Janet Cohen. Rick Cohen is the billionaire owner of C&S CEO Wholesale Grocers.
McBride said the center serves to create a place where peace can grow.
“There is an urgent need for us to speak out, to challenge the normalization of hatred, division and sectarianism, and to create havens for peace-building, reconciliation and the creation of hope,” he said.