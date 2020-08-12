Phillips Exeter student quarantine units placed next to parkway

Modular units intended to house Phillips Exeter Academy students who must be quarantined after possible exposure to the coronavirus have been set up on school grounds within prominent view of Exeter's Swasey Parkway.
The two units, which resemble trailers, are visible from the popular downtown parkway, which is enjoyed by walkers, runners and others who picnic or sit on the benches along the Squamscott River.
Parkway users and local residents noticed the units immediately. As workers were installing them Tuesday, some people speculated they were construction trailers.
Those who had heard they were for quarantining students questioned locating them there.
Evelyn Worthley, who lives next to the units at Exeter’s senior public housing apartments at 277 Water St., said they should have been placed in a less visible area.
“It’s very intrusive,” she said while sitting in the parkway with a friend.
Students -- many of whom come from around the world -- will begin returning to campus after Labor Day. They will take most of their classes online for the start of the year.
The school is requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 before they arrive on campus. They will be tested again after they show up.
School spokesperson Robin Giampa said the units will be used by students who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but who have no symptoms.
“We require those students to quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to regular campus activities. Many students will choose to do this in the comfort of their own homes, but for those who live too far from home, the modular units are a safe alternative,” she said.
On July 24, Giampa said, information about the units was shared with the Exeter Housing Authority, which manages the 277 Water St. apartments.
Giampa said each student will be tested after learning of the exposure and before entering the quarantine space. Students will be monitored twice daily for fever and possible COVID-19 symptoms, she said. Those students with a fever or symptoms will be immediately transported to the school’s health center for care.
The units will be staffed by medical personnel 24 hours a day.
Giampa said each unit is designed with basic amenities like WiFi so students may continue their school work remotely. Meals will be delivered by health center staff.
Location a surprise
Lovey Roundtree Oliff, the Exeter Select Board's representative to the Swasey Parkway Trustees, said she wasn’t aware that the units were being placed on school property next to the parkway.
William Rawson, the academy’s principal, met with the select board last month to outline the reopening plan and said units would be used to quarantine students, but he didn’t indicate where they would be located.
Oliff said she hasn’t heard any complaints yet, but she expects some will question the location and how students being quarantined will get from the main campus to the units so they’re not crossing paths with others.
“I think that will be the biggest concern, rather than the look of them,” she said.
Dana DeNiro, a downtown business owner who spends many breaks in the parkway, said she wasn’t sure what the units were for when she first saw them.
“It definitely caught my eye,” she said.
Kelly Luper, an Exeter resident who works with DeNiro, commended the academy for taking precautions and creating a place for students to quarantine when they can’t get home. Luper said she didn’t think it would be a problem because the students being quarantined will stay inside.
“They’ll have a place that’s a controlled environment,” she said. “They’re not going to let them out roaming the streets.”
Other boarding schools
Quarantined students attending Tilton School in Tilton will be housed in existing buildings on campus.
David Thiel, head of Tilton School, said students who live within driving distance will be asked to quarantine at home.
International students and those who live outside New England who are exposed along with their roommate will be able to quarantine in their own room.
“If that was not the case and the student needed to be isolated in some other way, we have multiple locations on campus in other buildings where we have identified suitable quarantine spaces,” Thiel said.
Those who become ill with the virus would be housed in an isolation unit set up in a dormitory associated with the school’s health center.
Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro also plans to quarantine students in campus buildings.
“We are not bringing in any modular buildings,” said Suzanne Morrissey, the school’s director of communications.