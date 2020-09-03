Pinkerton Academy in Derry is seeking town approval for a new athletic field that would be donated by a local contractor.
After a presentation by the high school, the Derry Planning Board voted 4-3 Wednesday night to do a site walk Sept. 9.
Ken Costello, an architect and the principal at SMRT Inc. represented the school during the meeting. Headmaster Tim Powers joined via Zoom to answer questions from the board.
The plan is to create a 200-by-300-foot natural grass field.
Powers said Thursday the field will be used primarily for practice for any team sports such as soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, football, baseball or softball, and also for track and field.
It will mean fewer students crossing the 28 Bypass to access fields for practice, he said.
American Excavating, a Derry-based contractor, is donating the field to the school, according to Powers. He said the company has built the school’s new driveway and athletic fields, including the new football field and multi-purpose field.
Powers said the company, which is owned by a Pinkerton graduate, offered to build the field for free about a-year-and-a-half ago as it was working on the recent projects.
“It’s through their generous donation that we’ll be able to bring in this natural grass field. We’ll be able to bring more of our practices into this side of the campus,” Powers said.
Costello said there will be no road access to the field. Students and maintenance crews will be able to access it from the campus through the existing baseball field.
“We’re not proposing any parking for this. The only access to this field would be for Pinkerton’s maintenance crew,” Costello said.
When asked by board members about visibility of the field from nearby residences, Costello said there are trees between them and the field. He also said there will be no new light fixtures for the field.
After next week's site walk, the Planning Board will vote on the site plan on Sept. 16.