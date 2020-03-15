School officials at Pinkerton Academy in Derry and Chester Academy in Chester sent notices to families of students this weekend reporting incidents involving potential exposure to coronavirus at both schools.
Officials at Pinkerton Academy reported Sunday an individual from “our daily school community” tested positive for COVID-19, while Chester Academy officials warned of possible COVID-19 exposure to young children involved in the YMCA aftercare program.
According to a notice sent by Pinkerton Academy headmaster Tim Powers, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) notified the school Sunday the department is conducting a contact investigation to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with the infected person.
“This individual has not been on campus since Tuesday, and we anticipate the exposure has
been limited,” writes Powers. “However, this is the time period when symptoms might start showing for those who might have had close contact which is defined as several minutes of face to face interaction. Please monitor your students for symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and chills.”
Any person who is identified as a close contact to this person will be notified directly by DHHS. Anyone who is not directly notified is considered at low risk and should monitor (self-observe) their health for fever or respiratory illness.
“At this time, this is the only information we are able to share,” writes Powers. “While we understand this will heighten concerns in the community, we ask that you refrain from speculation and rumors. Instead, let us rely on each other to respond to this latest challenge. Please remember to keep us informed regarding the health of your students. It will take the cooperation of us all to get through this.”
Also on Sunday, SAU 82 Supt. Darrell Lockwood posted a notice on the Chester Academy website saying he was notified by state authorities that the individual who had contact with the YMCA aftercare program last week has tested positive for COVID-19. DHHS has requested contact information for parents of children who attended the program on Monday 3/9 and/or Tuesday 3/10.
“We will work with the YMCA program to provide this information based upon their attendance sheet,” wrote Lockwood. “The NH DHHS will be contacting those parents directly. They have requested that parents keep children who attended the program on these dates at home until they make contact with you. It is times like these that challenge our ability to remain strong and positive. However, our response must be one of collaboration and cooperation as we navigate and respond to the challenges before us. We will need each other as we move forward.”
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact their healthcare provider or DHHS at 2-1-1.