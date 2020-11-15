Pinkerton Academy is the latest school to announce it will move to a fully remote learning model later this month through the holiday season.
The announcement comes just days after school officials in nearby Londonderry said schools in that community would also move to full-remote status from later this month through mid-January.
Pinkerton Headmaster Timothy Powers announced the switch from the hybrid model in place in a statement on Friday.
"From the start of the school year we have emphasized the need for flexibility as we navigate the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic," Powers said. "With the increase of cases in our area combined with the upcoming holiday season, we have had to look critically at our situation and attempt to act proactively in order to minimize disruption to student learning.”
Powers said difficulties “ensuring consistent staff coverage” also led officials to make the switch to full remote status.
According to Powers, the school will move to remote learning Nov. 30 through the end of the scheduled holiday break. Decisions will be made the week of Dec. 23 on whether Pinkerton will remain in remote learning status, or return to a hybrid learning model in January.
"We know this decision is not without consequence," Powers said.
Powers said school officials acknowledge that while some students may thrive in a remote learning environment, others struggle. He said Pinkerton’s goal is to support all students, and officials are looking at potentially having the school’s campus open for students looking for staff support during remote learning.
"We once again thank the community for their efforts in protecting the health of our campus," Powers said. "Our success in getting to this point in the school year is due to the extensive efforts of everyone. We ask that you continue to follow our protocols even as we move to remote learning so that we are in a good position to return to on-campus learning as soon as possible."
Powers announced last month that Pinkerton was ending fall sports and moving to remote learning through October due to "significant community exposure" to people with COVID-19.
Powers said at the time a person on campus tested positive for COVID-19, and a person who had been exposed to the infected individual went to campus despite being told to quarantine.
Londonderry schools will transition to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 23, with students returning to the current hybrid/in-person learning model on Tuesday, January 19, pending public health conditions.
School district and building offices will remain open during this time period, officials said.