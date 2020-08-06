MANCHESTER - Schools in the state’s largest city would open this fall with 100% remote learning for students in grades 2-12 for the first quarter, with the possibility of transitioning to a hybrid model later in the school year, under a proposal school administrators plan to discuss next week.
The proposal requires families choose between a fully remote model and a hybrid model that could be phased in later in the year, though all students in grades 2-12 open the year remotely.
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt will present his recommendations for reopening Manchester schools to the Board of School Committee for approval during a meeting being held remotely Monday at 6 p.m.
Under the proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Union Leader, Manchester schools will participate in athletics.
The proposal also recommends teachers instruct students remotely from their school building classrooms “to provide a more conducive teaching, planning, and learning environment, as well as filtered Internet, use of school phones instead of private phones, access to copies, paper, etc.”
The recommendations stress exceptions will be made for educators who meet the criteria outlined in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act. All adults and students in any Manchester school building are required to wear face coverings (masks) and maintain six-foot social distancing.
"As I’ve said all along, our plan for re-entry to schools will need to be fluid,” said Goldhardt. “We have spent months working with stakeholders to build the infrastructure for safely reopening schools, and that is what this draft proposal is built on. While the optimal situation would be for us to open schools for all who choose to be in person on Sept. 9, in my opinion, we simply are not ready to do that yet. For that reason, this proposal calls for all students in grades 2 through 12 to begin the year fully remote through the end of the first term, but we would re-evaluate the situation on Oct. 9.”
Goldhardt proposes students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade in the blended model attend school in person for part of the week. He also recommends that specialized programming be in person as much as is possible to begin the year.
Goldhardt said families will be asked to choose the model they’re most comfortable with, and with that information, administrators can firm up more of this plan.
“I cannot stress enough that this proposal, and the decision the Board of School Committee makes on Monday, are starting points,” said Goldhardt. “I understand that will be frustrating to some, but we must remain flexible."
The head of the city's teacher union called Goldhardt's proposal "solid."
"We have discussed the remote piece and are pleased that the district administration agrees with us regarding safety for all involved," said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA). "MEA stands firm that all educators should be teaching remotely. We certainly understand the needs of students at all ages, but the needs of all educators is not being addressed. We do have faith that the district can work with us to develop flexibility that allows for the educators who need to teach remotely can do that, especially those in early childhood education."
Hannan said union representatives met briefly with Goldhardt Thursday, and will meet with him again three times over the next week.
Goldhardt’s recommendations call for students in grades 2-12 to open the 2020-2021 school year with 100 percent remote learning on September 9, for the first quarter only.
According to a summary of the Remote Learning Plan:
• Teachers will use District-adopted and/or approved curriculum;
• Students will enroll at their brick and mortar schools; remote learning will be taught by the teacher they would return to in a traditional schedule;
• Students will attend school online during regular school hours and follow a standard school schedule;
• Teachers will teach “live” with students using video conferencing technology (such as Zoom and Google Meet);
• There will be a greater emphasis on relationship building than academics during the first three weeks of school;
• Students will experience synchronous and asynchronous learning. Synchronous learning means that all students will learn online at the same time;
• Each week, students will interact with their teachers in a face-to-face (Zoom, Google Meet, etc.) environment;
• Assessments will be administered to students remotely if appropriate and feasible;
• Students will continue to have access to support services (such as counseling services, speech, etc.) at school or remotely as appropriate;
• School-based staff will serve as community outreach liaisons to engage students and families to ensure success in remote learning;
• Electronic devices will be available for check out at the school site for students who need them;
• Due to the special needs of our students with disabilities and English Learners, the district will provide these students with in-person, small group, targeted instruction to the maximum extent feasible;
• Teachers will be expected to have consistent online office hours. Office hours will be shared with students, parents, and the principal;
• Principals will continue to provide feedback to teachers during remote learning through both informal “virtual walkthroughs” and formal evaluations;
• Feedback and grading must be recorded/updated a minimum of once per week.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday would be designated as regular Remote Learning days, with Wednesdays set aside for student independent learning, as well as interventions, academic coaching for students, tutoring, small group re-teaching of material, etc. Teachers are expected to use this time for lesson planning and collaboration, and reviewing student learning data.
During 1st term remote learning, students will still be able to participate in school activities. Official school clubs are still allowed to meet, but if there is concern about the size of the group and social distancing is not an option, the clubs should meet online using programs like Zoom or Google Meet. Athletic teams will follow guidelines outlined by NHIAA.
According to Goldhardt’s proposal, on October 9 he and other administrators will work with the Manchester Health Department to evaluate the remote learning model, current COVID-19 numbers in the community, and the safety factors in place in all buildings, and recommend whether or not to stay on the remote model through the end of 1st term, or transition to a hybrid model in quarter 2.
The hybrid model includes both in-person and remote learning. Students will attend school in-person two days each week, and complete remote learning two days each week.
• Students whose last name begins with A-K will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays with remote at-home learning on Thursdays and Fridays.
• Students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays with remote at-home learning on Mondays and Tuesdays.
• All students, A-Z will use Wednesdays to complete remote assignments and projects, study, or participate with an online study group, mentor, tutoring group, etc.
• No lockers will be assigned, students will need to use backpacks.
• Middle school students stay in the same room as much as possible and teachers come to the students.
• High school principals will develop a schedule at their individual schools to address the following:
-Class changes are staggered so there is less contact in the halls
between classes
-Halls are marked designating which side of the hall to walk on
-Cafeteria seating is arranged for social distancing
According to the proposal, Manchester parents will be given a choice between a Blended-Model and a Remote Model for at least the first semester for the 2020-2021 school year. Students will be required to stay with their learning model choice for at least a full grading quarter. Principals will alert parents of their choices by August 17th, and parents will have until August 24th to notify the district of their choice.
Although all students will be on the remote model to begin the school year, those who choose the hybrid model will be phased to that model at a later time, if conditions allow.