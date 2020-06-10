After Nashua Superintendent of Schools Jahmal Mosley issued a letter to the community raising concerns about a protest taking place outside of his Nashua residence, police say no protest occurred.
Parents had planned to protest outside Mosley’s home, possibly this past weekend, because of his decision to host a virtual graduation for Nashua High School South and Nashua High School North seniors -- instead of an in-person ceremony. He has promised a live ceremony for the Class of 2020 at a later date.
Mosley said he was contacted last Thursday by the Nashua Police Department about a posting on social media from parents who were planning to protest at his residence.
“Coming to my home to protest a professional decision I made as superintendent is wrong. This is not a protest, but an attempt to intimidate my family and me in hopes I schedule in-person graduation without it being properly vetted and organized to ensure the safety of all of our students,” Mosley wrote on the eve of the planned protest. “ … My responsibility as a superintendent is to think about all 11,000 students and all potential risks that could occur during in-person graduation.”
Mosley said he will not knowingly put any student or staff member at risk to quell dissent or dissatisfaction.
According to the superintendent, there was a police presence at his home last weekend.
On Wednesday, however, Chief Mike Carignan said there were no protesters at the superintendent’s home.
Mosley said the virtual graduation ceremony is being finalized, and once that production is complete, an in-person graduation that follows social distancing guidelines will be planned.
“We will do this methodically, thoughtfully, prudently and with the guidance of public health officials,” he said, acknowledging that some people are disappointed this could not take place now.
“Telling students that it is a good idea to show up at my home, where my wife and kids reside, to attempt to intimidate me into changing a decision is unconscionable,” Mosley wrote in a statement.
Paula Johnson, a member of the Nashua Board of Education, said the school board has not been involved in the graduation decision, however it has received emails from parents expressing disappointment.
Throughout the past several weeks, Johnson has urged school officials to consider hosting outdoor graduation ceremonies at Stellos Stadium or Holman Stadium in Nashua, or both.
“I just feel really bad that these students have worked so hard. The (COVID-19) pandemic is unfortunate, but now we are seeing other schools such as Manchester, Bishop Guertin and Bedford finding ways to accommodate their seniors with ceremonies,” she said.
While plans are being made to host an in-person graduation later this summer for Nashua seniors, possibly in August, Johnson said some of the graduates will have already left the area for future endeavors.
Mosley promised the Class of 2020 that it will -- at some point -- have the opportunity to walk across the stage in a more formal graduation setting.
“We are going to take our time in doing this,” he said earlier, stressing a formal graduation event will not be planned until there is confirmation from health officials that large gatherings will not place anyone at risk.