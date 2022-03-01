Plymouth State University announced the hiring of a chief diversity officer on Tuesday, the first person to take the job at the public college.
Alberto Ramos will become the college’s first Chief Diversity Officer, after a career in the Minnesota state university system. His hiring is part of a trend toward hiring staff focused on diversity and inclusion issues on campus, both in New Hampshire and around the country.
New England College and Dartmouth College are among the institutions that have hired diversity officers in the past year, or elevated the job to a cabinet-level position — uniting job functions formerly handled by different administrators, and dedicating more consideration to issues like retention of students of color, discrimination policies and anti-discrimination training for students, staff and faculty. Manchester’s public schools also hired a chief diversity officer this year.
Other New Hampshire colleges, including Keene State and the University of New Hampshire, have had diversity officers for several years already.
At Plymouth State, according to a news release from the college, Ramos will lead a new Center for Diversity, Equity and Social Justice, and work on university policies.
“The PSU community has worked hard over the past few years to bring the voices of students of color and others from marginalized backgrounds to the fore, and to position itself to serve the larger community as a leader in creating a place that is fully inclusive of everyone,” Ramos said in a statement. “The new Center for Diversity, Equity and Social Justice is truly a blank canvas where students of color and others can feel safe and will define how it will be used as a catalyst for change.”
“Welcoming Alberto Ramos as our first Chief Diversity Officer and the opening of our new Center for Diversity, Equity and Social Justice mark significant steps forward as we strive to become a community where all members, including students of color and others from marginalized backgrounds, feel welcome, safe and supported,” said Plymouth State President Donald L. Birx, in a statement.
