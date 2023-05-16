PLYMOUTH – Todd Angilly, a 1999 graduate of Plymouth State University, told graduates Saturday to understand that the path of life can be windy.
Sometimes it even leads you to sing the national anthem at Boston Bruins games.
Angilly said he attended PSU intending to become a teacher, but has spent his career working in the criminal justice system helping people re-integrate into society, and of course singing the anthem at TD Garden.
“How’s that for an indirect path?” Angilly asked.
He encouraged the audience to take chances, follow their hearts, to stay in touch with people who have been there for them along the way, and to both ask for help and to offer help to others.
"Understand that your path to success is not going to be straight and direct. It’s going to include setbacks, failures, detours and perhaps the realization that something different than what you first envisioned for yourself is now what your passion is.”
PSU awarded 750 bachelor's degrees at its 152nd undergraduate commencement on Saturday at the Bank of New Hampshire Field House of the Active Living, Learning, and Wellness (ALLWell) North Building on the PSU campus.
The ceremony on Saturday paid tribute to the students who overcame the uncertainties and shifting sands that became emblematic of the learning experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ve become masters of change and resiliency,” PSU President Donald L. Birx said. “The pandemic was tough, but you persevered as you will in life, constantly adapting, growing and learning. Your class is special and rare; you were the ‘screenagers’ with online classes all day, mask-wearing, testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, some which tested you, but not bested you, knocked you down, but didn’t knock you out, gave you pause but didn’t pause your giving.”
“Over the past four years, our class has become incredibly unified,” said Gabriela Gondolfe of Billerica, Mass., president of the Class of 2023. “As we started our journey together, our freshman year, everything was new. Change was inevitable, but no one could prepare us for what was to come. We would become the first group to graduate that was affected by the COVID 19 pandemic all four years. Here we stand at the end of the road united on one stage.”
Kasey Arnold of Weare, student body vice president, said, “It’s a beautiful thing to have something so special that makes it so hard to say goodbye. I think it’s important to remember why we stayed. I came here for the mountains and small-town vibes that remind me of my hometown. I stayed for the kindness, the support, the excitement, and the wild spirit of Plymouth State.”
PSU awarded Peter Bauer, co-founder and CEO of Mimecast, a global internet security company, an honorary doctor of business degree.
Nearly 260 graduate students participated in a graduate commencement ceremony on Friday. City of Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas addressed master's and doctoral degree recipients at the ceremony.
Thomas was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Public Health degree for her service to the people of Manchester and to the state of New Hampshire as well as the leadership role she played through the pandemic.
“Be perfectly imperfect,” Thomas said. “Let me be the first to break it to you that you are never going to be perfect. We are not created to do so. Over time, you will find that you learn much more about yourself when you fail rather than succeed. It’s what you do with that knowledge that will set you apart from the pack.”