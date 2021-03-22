With nods to past and present staff, including poet Robert Frost, and students/alumni, including Ray Burton, the longest-serving Executive Councilor in state history, Plymouth State University on Monday celebrated its founding 150 years ago as the New Hampshire State Normal School.
The occasion was marked by a virtual ceremony that commenced at 1:50 p.m. and included a proclamation and remarks from Gov. Chris Sununu who called PSU, which evolved from Holmes Plymouth Academy in 1808 and continued its mission of training teachers, a “visionary institution.”
According to PSU, the Legislature in 1870 adopted an “act for the establishment and management of a state normal school for the better training of teachers” and the Normal School was located in Plymouth in 1871, with the inaugural class entering on March 15 of that year.
After proclaiming March 15 as PSU Founders Day — Monday’s observance was delayed a week by the death of a student — Sununu said, “Look, Plymouth State is among the best of the best and the future of the university could not be brighter.”
State Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who earned a bachelor’s degree from then-Plymouth State College in 1984, recalled how when he arrived at what would be his alma mater, that “it was just the greatest thing to be able to join with people who were like minded and wanted to succeed and stay in the State of New Hampshire.”
“I’m rooting for you,” Morse said to PSU.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, noted that when he graduated in 2004, he was in the first class of the renamed Plymouth State University.
Quoting PSU’s motto — “Ut prosim,” which in Latin means “That I may serve,” he cited Frost, who taught at the then-Normal School in 1911 and 1912, explaining that per the future poet laureate’s poem, he took “The Road Not Taken” after graduation and joined AmeriCorps.
A bronze statue of Frost — penning “The Road Not Taken” — is located in the PSU quad, outside Rounds Hall.
Wilhelm closed by saying he was confident “that Plymouth State will continue to serve residents of New Hampshire well into the future.”PSU President Donald Birx said the school’s story “has always been about people and that is what we celebrate today,” adding that there has been continuity and growth from its beginnings as the Plymouth Normal School to Plymouth Teachers College, to PSC and the present.
A place of learning and service, he said PSU’s story is of “commitment that we can all take pride in.”
From its founding, the school has faced “enormous challenges,” said Birx, but “like a tree in the wind,” its roots “have grown deeper” and provided stability, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide turmoil.
He said PSU’s “well-established ability to innovate” has sustained the university and in the current times, has allowed it to keep “the doors of opportunity open.”
“Education,” he summed up, “is the great equalizer.”PSU senior Avery Jones, of Dover, student body president, presented Birx with a time capsule to be opened in 2046 that contained items from 2021, among them a face mask. She said she hoped to be present for the capsule’s opening and that it would inspire students “to be of service to our community, our state and our country for the next century and a half.”
Birx honored Wally Stevens (PSU ’62) and Meredith Stevens (PSU ’62) with the R.E. Collins Philanthropy Medal for their commitment, service and contributions to Plymouth State and Professor Emerita Bonnie Breen-Wagner (PSU ’72, ’74 MEd) received the inaugural Employee Philanthropy Award, which will be named in her honor.
“Plymouth State has really shaped my life,” said Breen-Wagner, “and it gives me great joy to give back.”