Plymouth State University President Donald Birx announced this week that on-campus and online classes will resume on Aug. 24 with an adjusted academic calendar for the fall semester.
The college intends to bring students back in a phased-in manner approximately five to seven days before the first day of classes, with an extensive health and safety protocol to be followed by all members of the campus community.
Students will be assigned move-in days, which will begin approximately 5–7 days before the first classes on Monday, Aug. 24. Each student living on campus will be assigned an arrival date by mid-July.
Student athletes will be contacted by their coaches regarding the timing for their return to campus.
Fall semester classes will begin Monday, Aug. 24 (both online and in-person) and run through Thursday, Nov. 19. Many classes will be available in both in-person and online formats to accommodate students who may need to attend remotely, the school said in a release.
Finals will run from Friday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 24. This includes through the weekend, — i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday — with students leaving campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and end of semester on Tuesday, November 24, after 5 p.m.Classes will be held on Labor Day (Sept. 7), Indigenous Peoples Day (Oct. 12), and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
Fall Semester 2020 wraps up on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with all students returning home until Spring 2021 begins on Monday, January 18, 2021.
“The changes to our 2020 calendar are based on current modeling that predicts a spike or second wave of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of December, which will also likely coincide with the traditional beginning of flu season in late November or December,” writes Birx in a letter to students, parents and faculty.
According to Birx, regular COVID-19 testing will be required for all students, faculty, and staff on campus prior to the start of classes. PSU is partnering with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, Speare Memorial Hospital, and third-party testing firms to ensure enough testing capacity.
Weekly testing will continue throughout the semester for many students, including athletes and members of student clubs and organizations. Details including a testing schedule will be available in mid-July.
Contact tracing will be performed in collaboration with state health officials, with the goal being to identify and isolate any infected individuals within 24 hours of testing positive.
The use of face masks will be required in all academic buildings and public indoor campus spaces when social distancing is not possible.
School officials are also working on guidelines for housing and classroom space, cleaning and distancing protocols for Athletics and other events, and health checks for those on campus and anyone coming and going from campus, including faculty and staff.