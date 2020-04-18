Plymouth Regional High School took a big step toward defending its title by defeating the Little Green of Manchester Central in the quarterfinals of Granite State Challenge on New Hampshire PBS.
Competing for the Manchester Central Little Green were Captain Karishma Manchanda, Eamonn Ryan, Kellan Barbee, Jonas Weissberg, and alternates Aiden O’Connell and Cooper Hamel. The team was coached by Lorraine Meyette. Central has a student body of around 2,100.
Playing for the Plymouth Bobcats were Captain Rhys Harris, Michael Cathy, Erek Bickford, and Rhianna Herlihy, and alternates Ben Kresge and Mason Earick. The team was coached by Jay Fogerty. Plymouth enrolls around 635 students and serves Plymouth, Ashland, Holderness, Campton, Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Ellsworth, Waterville Valley, and Thornton.
The Bobcats played a strong opening round, ending with a score of 130-80, and extended their lead to 270-180 after round 2.
The alternates joined their teams for the 60-second round. Manchester Central choose the category “Street Cred” and correctly identified eight out of 10 famous roads, streets, avenues, and lanes. They were pleasantly surprised when they identified Lovers Lane and place where young people might spoon.
Plymouth chose the category “Little by Little”, and got all 10 answers that included the word “little” and picked up an extra 10 points for sweeping the category.
At the end of the third round, Plymouth held a comfortable lead of 380-260.
In the final round of the game, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team 20 point and comfortable leads can quickly disappear. Plymouth Regional extended its lead and won the game by a final score of 640-380.
Plymouth Regional High now goes on to the semifinals where it will face Bow High School or Exeter High School.
Granite State Challenge features New Hampshire’s top high school academic quiz teams as they demonstrate remarkable teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first.
The game emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts, and fine arts facts — along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
Granite State Challenge airs Saturdays at 6 p.m. on NHPBS. For more information, visit nhpbs.org/gsc/