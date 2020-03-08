DURHAM — A woman who claimed she was drugged at an off-campus fraternity event last weekend at the University of New Hampshire could face charges for filing a false report to law enforcement.
Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley said last week that police are still exploring their legal options, but after concluding an investigation they found that nobody at the Kappa Sigma social drank a common source beverage with Xanax in it.
“We’ve confirmed that the person who initially reported this fabricated that story and it never happened,” Kelley said. “We’ve determined that no ‘jungle juice’ was ever spiked or served to people at that social event.”
Kelley said the woman initially presented police with a drug test which showed she had benzodiazepines in her system. Later, she recanted her story.
“She admitted that she forged the document,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the false alarm affected other people who attended the social event.
“It must have been just a horrible thing to go through, thinking that they ingested a drug without their knowledge,” Kelley said.
Kelley said people should never accept a drink from a common source or leave their drinks unattended.
“The information we gathered showed that people were drinking from a common source that night. Anything could have happened. Luckily, nothing did happen,” Kelley said.
Last Tuesday, UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said that the college had initiated a formal inquiry and Kappa Sigma was placed on suspension by the chapter’s national organization pending an investigation.
The Interfraternity Council at UNH had also suspended the fraternity pending resolution of investigations by the university and national headquarters.
It is not yet clear what actions UNH might now take. According to the college’s policies related to social events, the purchase or use of bulk quantity of common sources of alcoholic beverages — including punch — is prohibited.