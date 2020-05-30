Virtual and in-person programs are on tap as camps OK to reopen June 22.
Leaders at Strawbery Banke Museum and Seacoast Science Center plan to offer day camps for children this summer as the state continues to ease restrictions related to the pandemic.
Lawrence Yerdon, president and CEO of Strawbery Banke Museum, said Friday during a video conference hosted by The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth that he hopes to open the grounds on July 1 for outdoor tours.
The plan is to hold virtual summer camps in July and reopen to groups of children in August.
“We did a survey of our camp families and we had a whole range of ‘No, I don’t want my kids on the site,’ to ‘Yes, please take my kids,’” Yerdon said.
Jim Chase, president of Seacoast Science Center in Rye, said the center will run their summer environmental day camps at Odiorne Point State Park as soon as the state allows.
“New Hampshire Parks has worked with us on that. They recognized that it was a priority of the governor to be able to provide day care, and our camps fall under that,” Chase said.
“We’ve given many of the parents a sense of how we’re going to run the camps this summer, the protocol and safety measures we put in place, and generally people have been encouraged by it.”
Chase said the building will be closed to the public while camps are in session, but will be open to the public on weekends.
Summer camps will run from June 22 to Aug. 28, according to the science center’s website.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday afternoon that all day camps will be able to open on June 22 under new rules.
Under the restrictions, day camp attendees must be New Hampshire residents. Out-of-state campers are allowed if they have met a 14-day quarantine requirement.
Day camps are supposed to divide staff and children into small groups of “ideally no more than 10 people total, including children and staff.”
Staff members will be “strongly encouraged” to wear reusable or washable masks when social distancing is not possible. Adults dropping off children will be asked to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when social distancing is not possible.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services does not recommend young children routinely wear face masks. Older children not bothered by cloth face coverings will be asked to wear them when near other children and staff members.
Children and staff members will be screened daily on arrival to determine whether they have any COVID-19 symptom, have been in close contact with someone who may have the virus or have traveled.
Also taking part in the chamber’s Friday Zoom conference were Emma Stratton, executive director of American Independence Museum in Exeter, and David Tompkins, executive director of Woodman Museum in Dover.
Stratton said her staff are developing virtual and outdoor tours for people to enjoy this summer.
“A lot of what this is, is trying to beat the clock on getting our content developed and ready in time for a phased reopening,” Stratton said.
Stratton said the American Independence Festival typically draws about 3,000 people. This year the event can’t be held live, so they are trying to figure out other ways to celebrate.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is having George Washington drive around the neighborhoods in a kind of car parade,” Stratton said.
Tompkins said Woodman Museum has ramped up its social media since April 1.
“We aggressively work on our social media. We’ve gone from reaching about 5,000 people a month to I’m literally engaging 60,000 people a week now through the social media postings,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said the museum has followers from Brazil, Japan, New Mexico, California and Texas.
Although Tompkins is pleased with that, he said it can’t replace interacting with history in person. They are looking at offering timed tours of their grounds, which include the Damm Garrison House built in 1675.
