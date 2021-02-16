A private school in Portsmouth is building a 17,000-square-foot multipurpose building with a gymnasium and stage to better accommodate its growing student population.
James Melone, head of school at Saint Patrick Academy, said since the 28,000-square-foot school opened in April 2018, the school has seen a steady growth in enrollment and now needs additional space for recreational activities, assemblies and performances.
The school serves children ages 3 to 14. There were 97 students enrolled at Saint Patrick Academy in the 2017-18 academic year, Melone said. Last year, there were 188 students. This year, there are 216.
Melone said they did see a dramatic increase in inquiries from parents before this academic year began because the school was offering in-person learning, while many other schools were not going back to in-person learning full-time due to COVID-19.
“We announced last year on June 4 that we would be returning to in-person learning with certain requirements in place and we’re thrilled to have had that happen,” Melone said.
Saint Patrick Academy is an independent Catholic school that does not receive funds from a parish or the diocese.
To support the school’s annual budget of $1.6 million, it depends 80 percent on tuition at $8,000 per student per academic year, as well as fundraising and charitable gifts.
Saint Patrick Academy got approval to start work on the new multipurpose building in January 2020. Oak Point Associates in Biddeford, Maine, and Portsmouth completed the design.
Meridian Construction in Gilford was chosen to build the new facility, named Saint Sebastian Hall. It is scheduled to be completed in June. Melone said the total project cost is $6 million.
Although interest in private schools has increased across the country during the pandemic, in recent decades enrollment had been decreasing.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics located within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences, the number of private school students decreased from 6 million in 1999 to 5.7 million in 2017.