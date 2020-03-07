PLYMOUTH — Asked to spell words few of us will ever see — much less use — in our lifetimes, the state’s top young spellers competed in the 67th Annual Union Leader New Hampshire State Spelling Bee on Saturday, with a Seacoast boy advancing to the national final in May.
Portsmouth’s Aadhavan Veerendra, 10, a student at Little Harbour School, bested more than 170 elite spellers to claim the right to represent his home state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md.
Veerendra was declared the champion after correctly spelling “dihedral,” a geometry term, and “octogenary,” meaning of 80 years of age.
“It means a lot to me,” Veerendra said. “I could not have done it without the support of my parents,” he said, relishing his time in the limelight.
While most of the 30 finalists walked to the microphone looking glum, Veerendra strode confidently to center stage, pronouncing the letters with a staccato beat.
He successfully spelled “googol,” the number 10 raised to the power of a hundred, “pinetum,” an arboretum of pines or other conifers, and “adscititious,” which means forming an addition or supplement.
The runner-up was Advika Govindaraju, 11, of Bedford, a fifth grader at McKelvie Intermediate School.
Almost 180 students in grades four through eight representing schools from throughout the Granite State attended the event at the Hanaway Theater at the Silver Center for the Performing Arts.
The pool of all school winners was winnowed to 30 finalists with a written test.
Round eight began with five spellers, two of whom were eliminated after misspelling “nockeral,” a sweet Austrian souffle, and “zaibatsu,” a large Japanese business conglomerate.
The final round was not without some nervous moments. Govindaraju was the first to stumble, when asked to spell “haliplankton,” passively floating plant life in the ocean.
Veerendra took a misstep on his next word, “deign” — to do something beneath one’s dignity — spelling it “Dane,” as in an inhabitant of Denmark.
Only Veerendra and Govindaraju were left in the ninth round after a third contestant incorrectly spelled “oolite,” a sedimentary rock, and “oubliette,” a secret dungeon with access only through a trap door in the ceiling.
The elimination bell rang on Govindaraju when she incorrectly spelled “palatalize,” a speech sound made by moving the point of contact between tongue and palate further forward in the mouth.
The competition, sponsored by New Hampshire Elks, St. Mary’s Bank and Heinemann, lasted more than two hours, with 15 rounds needed to decide the winner.
“We are honored to have been hosting the New Hampshire Union Leader Spelling Bee for 67 years,” said Stephanie Baxter, the newspaper’s Events and Public Relations Manager. “The bee not only helps students increase their vocabulary but also develops important life skills that will help them as they advance in school and eventually to be successful in careers.”
Carolyn D’Aquila, who was the pronouncer for the event, is a former New Hampshire State Spelling Bee champion. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover and was a Jeopardy contestant in 1996. She now lives in New York City, where she is a social worker, but travels to New Hampshire every year to take part in the bee.
She said elite spellers have talent, discipline and perseverance.