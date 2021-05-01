AMESBURY, Mass. — Elizabeth McAndrews, who has been serving as the acting superintendent of the city's schools since the fall, is among three finalists for the permanent job.
The Amesbury School Committee will interview all three candidates for superintendent next week, with the expectation that a decision will be forthcoming Thursday night. Each finalist will also meet with the public prior to their interviews.
Jared Fulgoni resigned as the district's superintendent after two full years on the job last October.
McAndrews, who was the high school principal, was chosen by the School Committee to serve as acting superintendent in Fulgoni's absence.
A 12-member search committee was formed early this year to find a new superintendent, and McAndrews is now among the finalists for the position, all of whom are scheduled to be interviewed in the high school auditorium, beginning Monday, May 3.
McAndrews holds a master's degree in arts and teaching from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth College.
The Salisbury native came to Amesbury from the Triton Regional School District in 2006 where she served as the dean of students as well as athletic director. She then became the assistant principal of Amesbury High School in 2011 and ascended to the principal's role in 2016.
McAndrews is scheduled to be interviewed by the School Committee Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
Frank Tiano has been serving as the superintendent of Uxbridge Public Schools since 2018. Prior to that, he was the assistant superintendent in Framingham for three years, and had spent 15 years in roles as an elementary and middle school principal, assistant superintendent, and eventually the superintendent of Chelmsford Public Schools in 2010.
He has a doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, a master's degree in teaching from Simmons College, and a bachelor's degree in management from Bentley College.
Tiano is also a finalist for the superintendent's job in Saugus and is scheduled to be interviewed on Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
Stephen Zadravec has been the superintendent of the Portsmouth School Department in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, since 2015 and had previously served as assistant superintendent there since 2005.
Zadravec is also an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University and served as an assistant superintendent in Amherst, New Hampshire, for three years.
He has a doctorate in education from Southern New Hampshire University, a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Plymouth State University, and a bachelor's degree in education and social science from Keene State College.
Zadravec was also a finalist for the superintendent's position in Reading last year. He is scheduled to be interviewed Monday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the School Committee spent the past week visiting the finalists' current home school districts in Amesbury, Uxbridge and Portsmouth.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, who is the chairwoman of the School Committee, thanked their search consultant Dorothy Presser, from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, for her assistance so far.
"The Superintendent Search Committee has done an incredible job throughout this process; from including the community, reviewing all of the applications received, to presenting three phenomenal candidates for the School Committee to choose from," Gove said in a press release. "Amesbury's schools will be in good hands, and I look forward to working with whomever is chosen."
School Committee member Abigail Jurist Levy also serves on the search committee and said in a press release that the city is fortunate to have three finalists "who each offer a unique set of experience, knowledge and talent."
"Our students, teachers and community would be well served by any of these candidates," Jurist Levy said.
Next week marks the fourth time in the past six years the School Committee has gone through a superintendent search and interview process.
Fulgoni succeeded Gary Reese as superintendent after Reese left to become the superintendent of Westport Community Schools in 2018. Reese succeeded Michele Robinson, who became the superintendent in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2015.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
