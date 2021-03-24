There’s a COVID-19 outbreak among the graduate students returning from spring break at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and there’s concern that could grow when the rest of the student body returns next week.
The college reported nine cases of COVID-19 among the more than 300 Tuck students returning to the school from the break that ended Sunday.
The undergraduates are on break until March 28, and Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin is concerned about the 1,500 students who will be coming back to the Upper Valley.
“I am worried, particularly given the behaviors we’ve seen at some of these classic spring break destinations, I’m worried we’re going to see a new outbreak,” Griffin said.
Tuck students are learning remotely during the first week of class, a move planned before the break to allow students to follow Dartmouth’s testing and isolation protocols for returning students.
Griffin said the Hanover and Upper Valley communities are still dealing with the COVID-19 surge that swamped the campus in late February, making close to more than 150 students ill with the virus, and sending close to 300 into either isolation or quarantine.
That surge was the result of four off-campus parties in which hundreds of students broke the town’s emergency ordinance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
That follows a November surge that took place after Dartmouth students violated the rules to have Halloween parties. The November surge saw several residents of assisted living facilities in the area die.
The town has identified the houses where the parties took place, and issued formal warnings to the landlords.
College students who travel represent the biggest COVID-19 risk to the Upper Valley, she said, and Hanover has been asking the state for more help.
Griffin is seeking vaccines for students and Hanover restaurant workers who are under age 50. She said the students are the majority of restaurant customers, and the employees under 50 are at most risk.
“The restaurant workers under 50 feel like sitting ducks,” she said.
Dartmouth is partnering with the state to get vaccines to students and staff who are eligible under the current guidelines.
The college has excellent testing and isolation protocols for students when they return to campus, Griffin said. That has helped keep the outbreak from being more severe, she said.
“I think we’ve been really fortunate that the Dartmouth test protocol is so thorough and so rapid,” Griffin said.
Students are tested twice a week, and the results generally come back within 24 to 48 hours, according to the school.
Returning students must get tests soon after getting back to campus, and they must isolate in their rooms until the test result comes back. Even students who live off-campus are subject to those protocols, but she knows all the rules are not always followed.
“The biggest challenge for us are the students living off campus,” Griffin said.