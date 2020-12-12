Hybrid learning, once a widely — if reluctantly — embraced stopgap solution to schooling during the pandemic, has largely been abandoned in recent weeks and faces uncertain prospects over the next couple of months.
Several districts last week ended their experiments in half in-person, half online schooling for the rest of 2020, or extended what had been envisioned as a two-week period of remote learning after Thanksgiving into mid-January.
The state’s requirement to quarantine for 10 days after exposure to someone who has tested positive for the virus and after travel has made in-person and hybrid schooling unstable.
Entire classes have had to quarantine, switching to remote learning sometimes with just a few hours notice. Some schools have abruptly closed for a few days. Many districts are struggling to staff schools because so many teachers are quarantined.
Meanwhile parents trying to make work and daycare plans have been losing patience.
Last Tuesday, Derry’s school board voted to send students in the pre-kindergarten through eighth -grade district to remote learning starting Monday, through mid-January, with preschool programs potentially coming back earlier.
Attempting in-person school, while also following state quarantine guidelines after COVID-19 exposure, has meant disruption for students, said Derry Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian at the Tuesday meeting.
Children have had to quarantine after exposure outside school, groups have stayed home after cases were discovered in school, and entire schools have closed for short periods, she said. As of Dec. 7, only five of Derry’s eight schools were open for any in-person learning, Connors-Krikorian said.
“This is not sustainable,” said Susan Linehan, a school nurse in Derry. “These abrupt switching and closings, back and forth, is not beneficial to anyone.”
A more predictable problem has been a shortage of teachers and other staff, because teachers are quarantining after travel or exposure to the virus. Without enough staff, schools have to close.
After Pelham’s school board voted to go remote for two weeks after Thanksgiving, Superintendent Chip McGee announced last week that remote learning would continue until at least Jan. 4 as the district struggles to staff school buildings, with teachers out quarantining or supervising their own children’s remote learning.
Manchester’s school board voted last month to go remote between Thanksgiving and mid-January because of anticipated staff shortages.
“It’s disappointing, however unsurprising, that other districts are facing the same staffing concerns we’ve faced,” Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt said in a statement last week, as several smaller districts followed Manchester into several weeks of remote learning. “Manchester has been hard hit by COVID-19, but the reality is that COVID-19 is everywhere.”
Shortages of teachers and substitutes has been a problem across the state, said Barrett Christina, executive director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association. Substitute teachers might be reluctant to risk COVID-19 for $80 to $100 per day, Christina said, and teaching remote learners or managing a hybrid classroom takes different skills than substituting for an in-person teacher.
Back to the beginning
Families are feeling the churn too, said Christina D’Allesandro, New Hampshire state director of MomsRising, a group that advocates for child care and paid leave. Families need time to make child care arrangements for when school buildings are closed.
The recent shift to all-remote learning almost halfway through the year has been difficult for families to adjust to, D’Allesandro said.
“For some parents it’s like they’re back in September,” she said — back at square one, learning the computer programs and settling into a new rhythm.
Merrimack schools went back in-person in September, but the school board reverted to remote learning after Thanksgiving until mid-January, for lack of enough teachers and substitutes to staff school buildings.
Even for families like Kate Trudel’s, in Merrimack, where at least one parent is home and the children have enough space to set up for a day of live videoconferences, remote learning is hard.
Both of Trudel’s sons, ages 6 and 8, are on more live videoconferences now, so she set them up in different rooms and goes back and forth between the two. But she said they seem to be doing better than in the spring.
Remote learning in March was more of a shock. Her younger son hid from the computer screen, shy in front of his videoconference class. Her older son said to her, “I have no friends.”
“I said, ‘You do have friends, they just can’t see you right now,’” Trudel recalled.
The children started this school year in person, which Trudel said she thought was important. But as the fall wore on and cases started climbing, she anticipated schools would go remote again.
“I kind of knew it was coming,” Trudel said. “I was OK with that, because I’d rather have them be safe.”
Split opinions
Hudson is one of the towns holding out hope for a return to some in-person learning this month, after two weeks of remote learning after Thanksgiving, said superintendent Larry Russell. Elementary schoolers will come back to school buildings in shifts starting Monday.
Russell said administrators and the board are trying to balance competing concerns of families.
“We got two (types of) emails from the community,” Russell said, after the board voted to go remote for two weeks. “One saying that was the stupidest thing ever, one saying it was the best thing ever.”
In Nashua, where most students have learned online since March, parents are being polled about starting up some in-person schooling early next year. It’s not clear which way the community wants to go, said district spokeswoman Stacy Hynes. Of about 4,000 responses received so far, about 41% favor remote learning,
Nashua plans to have all students in school at least part-time by early February, but district administrators said those plans could change if this wave of COVID-19 does not recede.
There’s no way to know yet.
“Right now, we’re living what I’d say is the worst time for families,” said D’Allesandro. “Because there’s such a high level of unpredictability.”