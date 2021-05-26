Keene High School students are going back to remote learning for the rest of the week after Tuesday's flood in the building caused extensive damage to the electrical system.
Students were sent home early on Tuesday after flooding was discovered in a room housing the electrical system controls for the school. The power to the building was shut off.
Principal Cindy Gallagher said in an email Wednesday that the damage done by the flooding will take days to repair. All students are now doing remote instruction for the rest of the week. Outdoor after-school activities and sports practices will go on.
It is unclear what caused the flood on Tuesday. Gallagher did not respond to a request for comment.