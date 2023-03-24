Voters in Tilton, Northfield and Sanbornton will decide Saturday whether to add career and technical education (CTE) programs in precision manufacturing and cosmetology to the Winnisquam Regional School District’s agricultural education center -- creating two new career training options for high school students in the greater Lakes Region, with up to 70% funding from the state.

The district’s annual meeting begins Saturday at 9 am at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton.

