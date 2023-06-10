230611-news-bhsgrad3

During Bedford High School’s graduation ceremony, Principal Robert Jozokos wanted to know how many friends and relatives of the graduating seniors had encountered opportunities and made choices in their lives that they had not planned on or foreseen when they were high school seniors.

He then asked his graduating seniors to look behind them at the many hands that had been raised in the audience.

