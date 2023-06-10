During Bedford High School’s graduation ceremony, Principal Robert Jozokos wanted to know how many friends and relatives of the graduating seniors had encountered opportunities and made choices in their lives that they had not planned on or foreseen when they were high school seniors.
He then asked his graduating seniors to look behind them at the many hands that had been raised in the audience.
Jozokos was making the point that although the 335 seniors had been living on a single track limited by their time in school — and may have felt that they had only one destiny — many choices and opportunities were actually in store for them.
“Your own family and friends have experienced so many unplanned twists and turns in their lives,” he said. “We’re a collection of survivors of life’s choices, and we went over, around and through hundreds of places we didn’t have in our original plans.”
Jozokos cited the example of an educator who, after studying finance and economics in college, traveled and enjoyed a good salary as a manufacturer’s representative.
But he wasn’t fulfilled. So, he earned his master’s degree in education — something that wasn’t on his “original map of life” — to pursue a different passion.
And Jozokos cited the various trails of Mt. Cardigan, which Bedford students visit as eighth graders, as a good way to think about life.
“Your life is not predestined,” he said. “You have choice. You can be resilient. You can adapt to change, to the opportunities that will come your way.”
“And remember, whatever trail or pathway you take, there’s also one that leads back here, too. Once a bulldog, always a bulldog. We’re very proud of you, and look forward to the trailblazing you’re about to embark on,” he added.
During the Saturday ceremony, Jozokos also recognized the nine graduates who plan to serve in the military.
Sam O’Leary, the class president, told the audience that the COVID pandemic did not stop the students from succeeding — they won many athletic championships, did well academically, and are leaving a strong legacy of leadership.
Sydney Buffett, the BHS Mission Statement Award Recipient, shared that the class worked hard and had enjoyed successes — dominating pep rally games, passing tests, and winning athletic contests.
“And most importantly, we have made memories with wonderful people that will surely last a lifetime.”
And even when students didn’t succeed — losing a championship game or not doing as well on an exam or project as they had hoped — they learned resiliency.
“Every time we experienced a setback we came back stronger with the determination we needed to succeed,” she said, adding that students came back from the pandemic and remote learning to make the best educational experience as possible together.
During their time in school, she said, students found “small communities” where they felt they belonged, and learned valuable lessons.
She was excited, she said, to see the seniors cross the stage to receive their diplomas and also about what lay ahead.
“Whether it be a gap year, military service, college, the workforce or anything in between, I am excited to take what we have learned from our time at BHS and use it to lead exciting, full lives wherever we may go.”
