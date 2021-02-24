One of Nashua’s most diverse inner-city schools may soon be participating in a new initiative aimed to improve school climate, inclusiveness and positive behaviors.
“There are so many things we avoid when talking about teaching and learning,” said Chas Miller, principal at Ledge Street Elementary School.
This new school climate initiative is designed to leverage professional development to change the culture of the school by focusing on the heart of teacher and student relationships, according to Miller.
While concentrating on the "whole child," Miller stressed the importance of normalizing difficult conversations or topics that might include students of color, or students with different backgrounds or cultures.
Last week, the Nashua Board of Education’s curriculum committee unanimously recommended implementation of the Ramapo for Children initiative. Utilizing federal funds that are distributed through the state, the district will enter into a $35,000 contract with Ramapo for Children for extensive professional development in culturally responsive teaching and learning, if approved by the full board.
“I think this is cutting edge -- not only for Nashua and putting us out there, but I also think it is cutting edge for the state,” said Miller.
Sharon Giglio, school board member, described Ramapo for Children as an evolution, noting one of its missions of equity based on individual needs.
Relationship building is central to all of Ramapo’s training and coaching programs, according to Lisa Tazartes, senior partnership officer with Ramapo for Children.
“Ramapo supports young people whose behaviors put them at risk of being marginalized or alienated from their schools and communities by helping adults see ‘challenging’ children through a new lens, and by giving them a toolbox of skills and techniques for helping children align their behaviors with their aspirations,” Tazartes wrote in a memo to school administrators.
Disciplinary responses move from rigid, one-size-fits-all enforcement to an asset-based, youth-centered model that aims to meet student needs, states Tazartes.
The contract, if adopted by school officials, will offer professional development to teachers from March until September. Multiple virtual sessions will be held with teachers, the school climate team and administrators.
The goal is to create “inclusive environments that promote positive behavioral change, foster social and emotional skills development and help support learning and personal growth,” said Tazarte.
Mario Andrade, interim assistant superintendent, said the project will propel the district forward in addressing diversity and equity issues.
“It starts from within ourselves,” agreed Miller, adding the improvements will not happen overnight. “There is going to be a big piece of shifting that lens.”
The professional development sessions will include content such as role modeling, building relationships, clarifying expectations, adapting for individual needs and focusing on a shared school community with relationships rather than individuals.