A program at White Mountains Community College and a continuing partnership between Goodwill Northern New England and Southern New Hampshire University are being touted as ways to address the ongoing teacher shortage in the Granite State.
Becoming a certified teacher can double income for paraprofessionals by providing them with professional growth opportunities.
New Hampshire’s Economic Labor Market Information Bureau data warns 20,040 secondary teacher positions will need to be filled during a 10-year span ending in 2030, underscoring the number of job opportunities available for paraprofessionals.
Officials say White Mountains Community College’s (WMCC) Educator Fast Track and the North Country Teacher Certification programs address some of those shortages through accelerated pathways for paraprofessionals.
The program enables paraprofessionals to become classroom teachers by earning a Special Education certificate and continuing to the associate degree in Teacher Education. Students can then transfer into a bachelor’s degree in elementary education to become certified teachers.
“We have listened to the concerns from the school community on the critical shortages within our classrooms,” said Robin Scott, WMCC professor of education and former 23-year veteran public school teacher. “The Educator Fast Track program aims to develop the pool of committed paraprofessionals to fill these in-demand teaching positions. These individuals are committed to and knowledgeable about their communities and we want to remove as many potential barriers and help them take the next step in their career.”
The Educator Fast Track program starts with the 26-credit Special Education certificate which focuses on the origins of special education, legal issues in education, strategies for teaching students of all abilities, as well as building a positive classroom and school environments for all students. Through learning on the job and by demonstrating proof of competency, paraprofessionals can receive credit through the Credit for Prior Learning program.
Students can then earn an associate degree in Teacher Education that concentrates on the foundations of education with a focus on the elementary curriculum.
Most classes are held at night to accommodate students working as a paraprofessional.
“The world needs more qualified teachers,” said Martha Miller, special education director for the Berlin school district. “White Mountains Community College has created an excellent and flexible opportunity for folks who might otherwise not pursue a teaching credential.”
Using a three-year federal grant, Goodwill NNE and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) are continuing their partnership through the campus-based School of Education and AmeriCorps: Manchester Excels, a 14-month program to help aspiring teachers realize their dream.
The cost of tuition at SNHU is supported by the AmeriCorps Segal Education Award and a living allowance from AmeriCorps. In 2023, members receive a biweekly living allowance of up to $20,600 with Segal Education Awards totaling $8,269.60 upon successful completion.
Additional benefits may include health insurance and childcare reimbursement, if eligible.
Members of the program earn while they learn, coupling a term of AmeriCorps service with securing a master’s degree in secondary education, specializing in one of five teaching licensure areas — middle school math or science, secondary math, or grades 5-12 social studies or English language arts.
Job placement of graduates is at 96%, organizers say.
“The program gave me immediate integration into the Manchester School District, working with different teachers in different classrooms throughout the academic year,” said program graduate Tanya LaRochelle. “The opportunity gave me a deeper understanding of the students within the building as well as the expectations related to classroom management, grading and curriculum development.”
Organizers say Manchester Excels members engage directly with middle and high school students in the greater Manchester area while taking courses on campus at SNHU to become licensed New Hampshire teachers.
Members are paired with a clinical practitioner — a teacher in their specific licensure area — for the duration of the year-long practicum.
For more information about either program visit https://www.wmcc.edu/ or https://www.snhu.edu/.